Louis Ducruet Steps Down from AS Monaco

Louis Ducruet recently announced that he was stepping down from his post as Vice-Presidential adviser for AS Monaco football club.

“It’s with a lot of emotion that I announce my departure from the AS Monaco football club to you today. It’s time for a new adventure, a new challenge, which will allow me to acquire more experience. Thank you to the club for these unforgettable moments, the exceptional journey in the Champions’ league and the title of Champions of France in 2017. Thank you for this wonderful experience with admirable and competent people. Finally, thank you to all the supporters for these moments that we shared together. AS Monaco is a big club with great supporters!” he wrote on Instagram.

The announcement comes one month after the 27-year-old son of Princess Stephanie revealed in an interview with a newspaper that he dreamed of one day running AS Monaco as president or general manager.

Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday 26 July. Some suspect the young couple may be leaving Monaco in the near future for adventures abroad.