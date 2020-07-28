Louis Ducruet Steps Down from AS Monaco
Louis Ducruet recently announced that he was stepping down from his post as Vice-Presidential adviser for AS Monaco football club.
“It’s with a lot of emotion that I announce my departure from the AS Monaco football club to you today. It’s time for a new adventure, a new challenge, which will allow me to acquire more experience. Thank you to the club for these unforgettable moments, the exceptional journey in the Champions’ league and the title of Champions of France in 2017. Thank you for this wonderful experience with admirable and competent people. Finally, thank you to all the supporters for these moments that we shared together. AS Monaco is a big club with great supporters!” he wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
C’est avec beaucoup d’émotion que je vous annonce aujourd’hui mon départ de mon club de cœur l’AS Monaco. Il est temps pour moi de tenter une nouvelle aventure, un nouveau challenge, qui me permettra d’acquérir plus d’expérience. Merci au club pour tous ces moments inoubliables : les parcours exceptionnels en Ligue des Champions mais aussi le titre de Champion de France de 2017. Merci au staff et à toutes les personnes avec qui j’ai eu la chance de travailler, merci pour cette merveilleuse expérience avec des personnes admirables et compétentes. Enfin merci à tous les supporters pour ces moments que l’on a partagé ensemble avant et après les matchs mais aussi en dehors. L’AS Monaco est un grand club avec de grands supporters ! Daghe Munegu ! Merçì per tütu ! A se revëde ! 🇲🇨 ————————————————— It’s with a lot of emotions that I announce you today my departure from the AS Monaco football club. It’s time for a new adventure, a new challenge, which will allow me to acquire more experience. Thank you to the club for these unforgettable moments, the exceptional journey in the Champions’ league but also the title of Champion of France in 2017. Thank you for this wonderful experience with admirable and competent people. Finally, thank you to all the supporters for these moments that we shared together. AS Monaco is a big club with great supporters.
The announcement comes one month after the 27-year-old son of Princess Stephanie revealed in an interview with a newspaper that he dreamed of one day running AS Monaco as president or general manager.
Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday 26 July. Some suspect the young couple may be leaving Monaco in the near future for adventures abroad.