New player joined AS Monaco

AS Monaco is pleased to announce the signing of Axel Disasi for the next five years. The French defender is now contracted with AS Monaco until June 2025.

The Principality’s club and Stade de Reims have reached an agreement for the transfer of the 22-year-old defender (1.90m). The former U-20 international has been approached by a number of French and European teams and has chosen AS Monaco.

«The arrival of Axel Disasi corresponds in every respect to the club’s desire to strengthen the professional group on the basis of defined profiles and to rely on a competitive team with a view to achieving the objectives set for this season», highlighted Oleg Petrov, cice-President and CEO, according to the official website of the club.

The central defender, who made his professional debut for Paris FC, regularly stood out in their youth teams before making his debut at just 17 in 2015-16.

«I’m delighted to be involved with AS Monaco. This is a great opportunity for me to demonstrate my qualities at the highest level and to continue my progress at a club with high ambitions. I’m looking forward to starting training with my new team-mates and I’m going to put all my energy into helping the team achieve its goals at the end of the season», said Axel Disasi.

Source: www.asmonaco.com