Princess Charlene reveals Celebrity Athletes for Water Bike Challenge
The Princess Charlene Foundation recently revealed two celebrity athletes who will be participating in this year’s Water Bike Challenge: Olympic gold medalist Yannick Angel and former UFC Champion Conor McGregor.
On 12-13 September 2020, two teams of 4 athletes will go up against each other, relaying over a distance of 180 kms between Calvi and Monaco during the 3rd Monaco Water Bike Challenge. HSH Princess Charlene will lead team ‘Serenity’. Yannick Angel, French swimmer and Ambassador of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, has joined team Serenity. The swimmer has two gold medals from the London Olympic Games in 2012 and three world champion titles to his name.
The Crossing : Calvi – Monaco Water Bike Challenge Yannick Agnel, nageur français et Ambassadeur de la Fondation Princesse Charlène de Monaco, rejoint l’équipe Serenity de S.A.S. la Princesse Charlène pour la traversée des 12-13 septembre 2020. Double médaillé d’or aux Jeux Olympique de Londres en 2012 et triple champion du monde de natation, Yannick Agnel est spécialiste des épreuves de sprint et de demi-fond en nage libre. Yannick Angel, French swimmer and Ambassador of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, joins team Serenity led by H.S.H. Princess Charlene for the crossing on 12-13 September 2020. With two gold medals at the London Olympic Games in 2012 and three world champion titles to his name, Yannick Agnel is a specialist in the sprint and middle-distance freestyle events. @hshprincesscharlene @yannick.agnel @calviport #thecrossing #waterbikechallenge #calviport #corsica #monaco
David Tanner, Australian racing cyclist, also joins team Serenity led by H.S.H. Princess Charlene for the crossing on 12-13 September 2020. Having reached the highest level by competing in UCI World Tour teams, David Tanner has participated in 1 Tour of Italy (Giro) and 2 Tours of Spain (Vuelta), and in several cycling world championships representing Australia.
The Crossing : Calvi – Monaco Water Bike Challenge David Tanner, coureur cycliste australien, rejoint l’équipe Serenity de S.A.S. la Princesse Charlène pour la traversée des 12-13 septembre 2020. Ayant connu le plus haut niveau en concourant dans des équipes UCI World Tour, David Tanner a participé à un tour d’Italie (Giro) et deux tours d’Espagne (Vuelta), et à plusieurs championnats du monde de cyclisme en représentant l’Australie. David Tanner, Australian racing cyclist, joins team Serenity led by H.S.H. Princess Charlene for the crossing on 12-13 September 2020. Having reached the highest level by competing in UCI World Tour teams, David Tanner has participated in 1 Tour of Italy (Giro) and 2 Tours of Spain (Vuelta), and in several cycling world championships representing Australia. @hshprincesscharlene @david__tanner @calviport #thecrossing #waterbikechallenge #calviport #corsica #monaco
Gareth Wittstock, General Secretary of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, will lead team ‘Notorious’. Conor McGregor, mixed martial arts fighter, has joined team Notorious. He is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight champion.
The Crossing : Calvi – Monaco Water Bike Challenge Conor McGregor, mixed martials arts fighter, joins team Notorious led by Mr. Gareth Wittstock for the crossing on 12-13 September 2020. This challenge aims to raise awareness about drowning prevention and about the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation’s work on water safety around the world. Nicknamed “The Notorious”, Conor McGregor is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight champion. Conor McGregor, pratiquant d’arts martiaux mixtes, rejoint l’équipe Notorious de M. Gareth Wittstock pour la traversée des 12-13 septembre 2020. Ce défi a pour objectif de sensibiliser à la prévention de la noyade et aux actions de sécurité aquatique menées par la Fondation Princesse Charlène de Monaco à travers le monde. Surnommé « The Notorious », Conor McGregor est ancien champion de la division des poids plumes et ancien champion de la division des poids léger de l’Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). @hshprincesscharlene @thenotoriousmma @gwittstock123 @calviport #thecrossing #waterbikechallenge #calviport #corsica #monaco
Stéphanie Geyer Barneix will be this year’s race director. She is a world champion in lifesaving and holds the world record for the longest paddle board crossing. The Crossing: Calvi – Monaco Water Bike Challenge aims to raise awareness about drowning prevention and about the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation’s work on water safety around the world.