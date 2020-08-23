Princess Charlene reveals Celebrity Athletes for Water Bike Challenge

The Princess Charlene Foundation recently revealed two celebrity athletes who will be participating in this year’s Water Bike Challenge: Olympic gold medalist Yannick Angel and former UFC Champion Conor McGregor.

On 12-13 September 2020, two teams of 4 athletes will go up against each other, relaying over a distance of 180 kms between Calvi and Monaco during the 3rd Monaco Water Bike Challenge. HSH Princess Charlene will lead team ‘Serenity’. Yannick Angel, French swimmer and Ambassador of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, has joined team Serenity. The swimmer has two gold medals from the London Olympic Games in 2012 and three world champion titles to his name.

David Tanner, Australian racing cyclist, also joins team Serenity led by H.S.H. Princess Charlene for the crossing on 12-13 September 2020. Having reached the highest level by competing in UCI World Tour teams, David Tanner has participated in 1 Tour of Italy (Giro) and 2 Tours of Spain (Vuelta), and in several cycling world championships representing Australia.

Gareth Wittstock, General Secretary of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, will lead team ‘Notorious’. Conor McGregor, mixed martial arts fighter, has joined team Notorious. He is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight champion.

Stéphanie Geyer Barneix will be this year’s race director. She is a world champion in lifesaving and holds the world record for the longest paddle board crossing. The Crossing: Calvi – Monaco Water Bike Challenge aims to raise awareness about drowning prevention and about the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation’s work on water safety around the world.