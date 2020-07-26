World Class Athletes Prepare to Break Records at The Herculis/EBS Meet

The HERCULIS EBS 2020 meeting continues to strengthen its platform with yet more world class athletes. The Herculis meeting will welcome several Olympic and world medalists on the track of the Stade Louis II in Monaco, on Friday August 14th.

New athletes entered for the 2020 edition

Men’s 400m Hurdles

The two-time World Champion and European record holder in the 400m Hurdles Karsten WARHOLM will set foot on the Stade Louis II track for the first time in his career. He will be at the start of the “JobZone 400m Hurdles” on Friday August 14th, and will want to confirm his best world time over 300m Hurdles achieved during the “Impossible Games” in Oslo last June.

Men’s 1500m

Timothy CHERUIYOT, World champion and double winner in Monaco, will be on the starting line where he will meet the brothers Jakob and Filip INGEBRIGSTEN, with his heart set on remaining undefeated in Monaco.

Men’s 110m hurdles

Orlando ORTEGA, world and Olympic medalist as well as defending Diamond League champion, will challenge Pascal MARTINOT-LAGARDE (bronze medalist at the last world championships) on the grounds where he set his French record (12”95 in 2014).

High Jump Women

Ukraine will be highlighted in the high jump with the world junior record holder Yaroslava MAHUCHIKH (2m04 in 2019) alongside her compatriot Yuliya LEVCHENKO (2m02 in 2019). They will face the World Heptathlon champion Katerina JOHNSON-THOMPSON (1m98 in 2016).

Men’s pole vault

The pole vault world record holder Armand DUPLANTIS (6.18m in 2020) will be joined by the double World Champion Sam KENDRICKS, for a revenge of the last world championships in Doha. The meeting record is in danger (6m02 last year by Piotr LISEK).

1000m Women

Olympic 1500m champion Faith KIPYEGON will face 800m World Champion Halimah NAKAAYI, as well as Britain’s Laura MUIR.

100m Women

The reigning Herculis EBS champion and world medalist Marie-Josée TA LOU will face European leader Ajla DEL PONTE, Switzerland.

French Athletes Flock to the Herculis Meet

On the French side, many athletes will be present in Monaco: Jimmy GRESSIER (5000m), Christophe LEMAITRE (200m), Alexis MIELLET (1500m), Djilali BEDRANI (3000mSC), Pascal MARTINOT-LAGARDE and Wilhem BELOCIAN (110mH), Ludvy VAILLANT (400mH) , Valentin LAVILLENIE (Pole Vault) and Liv WESTPHAL (5000m).

Herculis / Ebs Meet August 14, 2020 Tickets

Tickets are from € 10. Information and reservations on herculis.com

5,000 tickets will be available for sale to spectators according to the current legislation in force.

Tickets are on sale online and then subject to remaining availability at the Stade Louis II box office from July 27 (10 a.m.-12.30 p.m.-1.30 p.m.-6.30 p.m., closing on August 14 at noon).

Please note, this year all the stands will be numbered, a distance will be required between groups of spectators and the wearing masks will be compulsory upon entering the stadium.