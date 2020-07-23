Green Coffee — the «greenest» coffee in the Principality of Monaco

Monaco has a reputation for the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of its local residents who manage to create an impressive kaleidoscope of businesses on its miniature territory. Green Coffee is a living example of how passion, originality and know-how make for the launch of a successful company. Founded by Grégory Levita, a coffee roasting master, this eco-business is becoming more and more popular in Monaco. HelloMonaco has interviewed Green Coffee’s marketing and communications director Anais Bethune and Grégory Levita on what makes this coffee company truly distinctive from its competitors.

HelloMonaco: Anais, what is special about Green Coffee? What does the word «green» mean in this context?

Anais Bethune: It is QUALITY. Set right in the heart of the Principality, Green Coffee is offering coffee lovers and demanding professionals a selection of high-quality organic coffee, carefully hand-picked for an authentic taste. We primarily focus on quality since we know that every step is vital in making a great coffee.

Most of all, it takes PASSION. Good coffee should be made with love and passion.

Secondly, it is about ECO RESPONSIBILITY. Our main commitment is producing an organic and 100 % natural product. We use traditional methods in our coffee making. Our products are certified 100 % bio and organic, without any chemicals or preservatives added.

Thirdly, it is INNOVATION. We are constantly on the lookout, creating a number of exclusive products, from the conventional to green and instant green coffee.

And finally, the word «green», in our case, means ATTITUDE. We have created an environmentally friendly brand, focused on the traditional method of coffee roasting and sustainable environmental protection. Our capsules are completely natural (zero plastic, zero aluminium). Packaging is made of recycled cardboard boxes. In addition, we deliver to Monaco and its area by bike which is exclusive for the Principality!

HM: Grégory, how did you come up with the idea for this business?

Grégory Levita: To begin with, I myself am a passionate coffee lover. Five years ago, I was introduced to coffee makers in South America to learn more about the coffee culture at its source. At that time, I discovered a number of harvesting, grain drying, cleaning and roasting methods. Green Coffee Monaco is the fruit of a large team of enthusiasts, from the manufacturer, from the roaster and finally to the consumer.

HM: Is Green Coffee 100 percent made in Monaco?

Grégory Levita: Our raw materials come from the main «coffee» countries: Brazil, Colombia and Guatemala. We work with high-quality Grand Cru organic coffee. I then roast and make coffee in the Principality myself. I am proud to be selling a MADE IN MONACO product. Green Coffee comes in grains or in 100% biodegradable capsules, with no preservatives or chemicals.

HM: Where can we buy your products in Monaco?

Anais Bethune: Our products are available on our website www.greencoffeemonaco.fr

Website: www.greencoffeemonaco.fr

Instagram: @greencoffeemonaco

Facebook: facebook.com/greencoffeemonaco/