In Self-Isolation? Fun and Educational Activities for your Kids

Covid-19 is keeping the Principality and much of the world indoors, something that can be especially difficult for children who are used to learning and staying active. The best way to protect yourself, your family and your community during this pandemic is to stay at home as much as possible. With that in mind, we’ve put together this list of educational activities so you and your children can keep learning and growing while staying safe at home.

Explore Nature while staying Indoors with Livecams

Take your child on an educative journey through nature with wildlife livecams! Watch polar bears, bald eagles, falcons or panda bears in real time as they go about their daily lives. One of our favourites is the Wolong Grove live cam in China’s Wolong Valley Nature Reserve, which provides views into 11 different panda yards. The Explore website is also great resource for nature photographs and documentaries.

Audio Books

Press play on your favourite children’s classic story while you go about your daily chores or while your little one is enjoying some quiet time. How about Winnie-the-Pooh or the Timeless Tales of Beatrix Potter for your littlest listeners or The Diary of a 6th Grade Ninja for your older kids? However old your child is, we’re sure you’ll find the perfect audio book.

Cooking with the Kids

Get your kids involved in meal preparation! Cooking with your kids can help them learn some valuable life skills while having fun. Here’s a list of 31 easy-to-make recipes, including Cinnamon-Raisin Soft Pretzels, Peanut Butter Balls, Homemade Pizza your kids can customize and more.

Exercise!

Kids aren’t made to sit still, they’re made to play, which is why spending time in self-isolation can be frustrating at times for your little ones. The UK government recommends that children get 30 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity each day. The website ‘Active Kids do Better’ has put together some great activities your kids can do at home. Yoga, balloon ball and more with simple guidelines that you and your kids can modify and personalize to suit your needs.

Arts and Crafts

Learn how to make flour blocks, a rice pool or a sensory station for your littles ones at home. Susie, a mom of three, has put together this incredible resource full of activity ideas for your children. Her mission is to bring hands-on learning back to childhood, support others in their parenting journey, and help everyone make it to nap time. The site even has a realistic daily schedule during COVID-19, to help parents know that everything is going to be ok (sometimes, especially during a crisis, it’s just nice to hear those words…).

Choose your own Educational adventure

The Minister of Education for the province of Québec, in Canada, has put together this valuable resource, where children of any grade level can learn at their own speed during the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes thousands of streamlined resources for learning, creating, having fun and staying active. The activities are designed to allow everyone to complete them on their own or with their friends and families. Your kid can choose their own adventure based on their knowledge and grade level.

Music

Songs for Littles is a music program developed by music educators to help children become tiny musicians. These thirty minute YouTube videos will help your little one sing-a-long while learning melody, rhythm and dance.

Harry Potter at Home

J.K. Rowling just launched a new Harry Potter At Home online platform for children and families. It’s full of magical craft videos, fun articles, quizzes, puzzles and plenty more for first-time readers, as well as those already familiar with the wizarding world. The new site casts a Banishing Charm on boredom!

More…

Here is an extensive list of educational resources for you and your little ones.