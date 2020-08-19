Sports activities for kids in Monaco – it is time to get enrolled

The end of summer and the beginning of autumn is when parents choose extracurricular activities for their kids. Despite this year’s sanitary crisis caused by new coronavirus and long quarantine, many Monaco sport sections and schools are glad to teach your children starting from September, and enrollment to some of them has already opened.

So, how to provide your kid a harmonious sporting childhood and have a few hours for yourself?

First place to go is the Association Sportive de Monaco situated at the Louis II stadium in Fontvieille. There you will find sections such as athletics, bobsleigh, boxing, sports dancing, e-sports, football, footgolf, handball, karate, wrestling, swimming, modern pentathlon, triathlon, rugby, volleyball and table tennis.

What about prices? For example, aikido classes for groups will cost you 130 euros. Please, note that trainings start on the second week of September. For more information you can visit website Monaco Aïkido.

The boxing school for children aged between 10 and 15 opened its doors on September 4th. The price is 180 euros. The registration for sports dancing has already opened, the price of a trimester varies between 150 and 250 euros, depending on the number of trainings per week. For more information, please go to the association’s website.

For the young football fans, aged between 6 and 9 years old, the ASM opens a training course for beginners. Starting date is September 9th. Location is the training centre in La Turbie. You will find the conditions of enrollment on the website.

The Monte-Carlo Country Club Tennis School opens registration for the following age groups: 4-5 years old, 7-9 years old, 6 years old and 10-14 years old. An open day will be organized on September 9th from 14 to 16h. For more information, check the website. In addition, the Cap d’Ail Tennis Club offers group trainings for children aged between 4 and 17 years old. The prices vary between 160 and 250 euros per year. The enrollment starts on September 2nd.

The registration for the Monte-Carlo Artistic Center (MAD) dance classes will be held on from September 8th to 18th . For more information, please call +377 93 50 31 66.

As weird as it sounds, you will find the entrance to the municipal gymnastics centre on -9 level of the Monaco train station parking. In the Principality, they know how to use every free meter of space. The trainings are organized for both boys and girls (www.feminasports.com). There are sessions for those who want to improve their overall physical fitness and groups where children are trained to present Monaco in different competitions. The enrollment for those who have already attended the course takes place from September 24th to 28th, and for newcomers it will begin on August 31st and last until September 4th. Please, visit the club website and download the enrollment file, which you will need to fill out.

Throughout the year, the sailing school teaches and coaches young sailors aged from 6 years old, within the framework of the National Education and Sailing Club Programmes, at beginners or advanced level. Whether it is in Optimists, in Lasers, in J/70s or in Bugs, the lessons, coaching and training sessions are carried out throughout the year by qualified YCM instructors and coaches, helping students discover the sea, sailing and the importance of protecting the maritime environment. The enrollment starts on September 9th. Visit their website, to get more information.

Ballet classes for beginners are offered in Monaco by MsFit. There are 2 groups: children aged from 7 to 12 years old and the youngest group for kids of 4-6 years old gets together (gymnastics + rhythm + dancing). Training is carried out according to the system called Vaganova. The teacher, Victoria Ananyan, is the acting soloist of the ballet Monte Carlo.

To register and for details, please call +33617562082.

During the selection days try to relax and get the most out of the process. And, more importantly, do not take everything very seriously. There will be a lot of noisy children and anxious parents around you. As for you, you will probably have a bunch of questions.

Then, take an application form and keep in mind the starting date and the trainings schedule. Once the application form is filled in, you will be asked to pay the course, bring photos and your child will pass a physical examination, which usually takes about 15 minutes. You can register for a medical exam at the Stade Louis II. Ask for several medical certificates in case you will need them during the year. They might be useful, if your child wants to join the new section.

Don’t be surprised that many trainings are held at the same time on Wednesdays. On this day, French children don’t have classes at school, while in Monaco this is a shortened school day. Therefore, after lunch everyone’s rushing to the trainings. And, finally, during school holidays, many sports sections offer additional trainings (for an additional fee, of course).