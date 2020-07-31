#hello_monaco weekend: what to do on August 1st and August 2nd

The last month of summer has arrived. But it only means you still have to do so many interesting things in Monaco that you still haven’t done before. And here are a few suggestions for your weekend.

For those who were planning to visit the exhibition devoted to Eugène Frey in the New National Museum of Monaco at Paloma, fortunately it is reopening again. It was suddenly closed in mid-March after only few days of showing – just as the quarantine closed everything.

Frey was the inventor of unique lighting systems and opera decorations in the early twentieth century. Included in the exhibition is a contemporary vision created by the Portuguese artist João Maria Gusmão.

From June 29 to August 31, the Monaco Oceanographic Museum organizes many events set in compliance with all necessary sanitary measures. The flagship event will be the interactive exhibition Immersion (ImmerSEAve).

Starting July 18, the Oceanographic Museum will give you a unique opportunity to get to know the Great Barrier Reef, which is one of the seven natural wonders of the world.

And if you want to learn more about other events and exhibitions that take place in Monaco these days visit our Calendar.