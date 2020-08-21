Summer is slowly coming to an end but entertainment programme in Monaco becomes only richer. And here are a few interesting things you can do. HelloMonaco put together a few suggestions for your weekend.

This week, on match day 1 of the French Ligue 1 Championship, AS Monaco host Stade de Reims. The match starts at the Stade Louis II on Saturday 22 August 2020 at 8 pm.

Organ festival is back with beautiful music “Monsieur Ibrahim et les fleurs du coran” (“Mr Ibrahim and the Flowers of the Koran”) by Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt with Sophie-Véronique Cauchefer-Choplin, organ, Pierre-Marie Escourrou, reciter, and Pauline Choplin, reciter on Sunday 23 August 2020, at 5 pm in Monaco Cathedral.

At 4 pm, there will be a talk on the topic “Study, building and restoration of organs, the role of the project manager” by Roland Galtier.

For those who were planning to visit the exhibition devoted to Eugène Frey in the New National Museum of Monaco at Paloma, fortunately it is reopening again. It was suddenly closed in mid-March after only few days of showing – just as the quarantine closed everything.

Frey was the inventor of unique lighting systems and opera decorations in the early twentieth century. Included in the exhibition is a contemporary vision created by the Portuguese artist João Maria Gusmão.

Also check out the “Mystery of Love”, an exhibition by the artist Natalija Vincic that is open till Thursday 1 October 2020, Le Quai Des Artistes.

Till August 31, the Monaco Oceanographic Museum organizes many events set in compliance with all necessary sanitary measures. The flagship event will be the interactive exhibition Immersion (ImmerSEAve).

Starting mid July, the Oceanographic Museum will give you a unique opportunity to get to know the Great Barrier Reef, which is one of the seven natural wonders of the world.

Also the 1st International Contemporary Art Fair art3f takes place this week. Don’t miss the first major cultural event since the quarantine! 3 days of art celebration are waiting for you! Of course, the fair will be held in strict compliance with the health rules put in place by the Princely Government of Monaco, so that each visitor can enjoy their visit with complete peace of mind.

The exhibition will feature works of 200 French and international artists and galleries, all of which represent the contemporary artistic landscape. Painters, sculptors, photographers and ceramists will offer nearly 3,000 works for sale and invite visitors to discover their unique artistic worlds.

And don’t forget about shopping! We are hesitantly venturing into the shops. Sanitizers, masks and social distancing are the new shopping reality. But nothing lasts forever. HelloMonaco is happy to take you on a shopping tour for a new trendy wardrobe.

A futuristic building is located in the very heart of Liguria, overlooking the French Riviera. The Mall Sanremo is a new project by The Mall Luxury Outlets opened in June 2019.

Imbibed in the local sea landscape, the minimalistic boutiques share a sharp-angled mirrored roof and a central staircase zigzagging through the most famous international high fashion brands. Now that the lockdown is lifted, the best fashion designers are available again with their exclusive collections at an interesting price. The Mall Sanremo is the luxury shopping destination that allows its visitors to live an experience that goes beyond the classic shopping: a unique blend of fashion, environment and hospitality. This is the key of success for this renowned Italian reality: Elegance and Exclusivity in a place where visitors literally fall in love. A special and unique location that gives you the chance to experience the world of fashion, luxury and beauty while counting on special benefits without compromising on quality.

And if you want to learn more about other events and exhibitions that take place in Monaco these days visit our Calendar.