#hello_monaco weekend: what to do on August 8th and August 9th

Beautiful summer weather draws everyone to the beach. But if you are tired of the sea here are a few interesting things in Monaco you can do. HelloMonaco put together a few suggestions for your weekend.

For those who were planning to visit the exhibition devoted to Eugène Frey in the New National Museum of Monaco at Paloma, fortunately it is reopening again. It was suddenly closed in mid-March after only few days of showing – just as the quarantine closed everything.

Frey was the inventor of unique lighting systems and opera decorations in the early twentieth century. Included in the exhibition is a contemporary vision created by the Portuguese artist João Maria Gusmão.

Till August 31, the Monaco Oceanographic Museum organizes many events set in compliance with all necessary sanitary measures. The flagship event will be the interactive exhibition Immersion (ImmerSEAve).

Starting mid July, the Oceanographic Museum will give you a unique opportunity to get to know the Great Barrier Reef, which is one of the seven natural wonders of the world.

The master classes that take you to an authentic journey experiencing Chagall’s work through games, pantomime and theatre performance are held in the Chagall National Museum in Nice on 9th of August. Specially for the children, museum guides are holding entertaining visits revealing permanent collections and a temporary exhibition “In the Land of the Gods, Marc Chagall and the Greek World.”

