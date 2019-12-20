hello_monaco weekend: what to do on December 21st and December 22nd

It’s the last weekend before holidays, time to make the last preparations and wrap presents. And when you are done don’t miss interesting events taking place this weekend.

Following a hugely successful first edition, The BRICKLIVE Show is Back! BrickLive is the ultimate interactive adventure for LEGO® fans, who will experience an exhilarating brick-building experience for the whole family, during the wonderful time of the Christmas holidays. The concept remains unchanged: thematic workshops where children and parents can work on building games in worlds they know well (Friends, Star Wars, Duplo, etc.), spread throughout the massive Espace Ravel, and crisscrossed by an exceptional exhibition of buildings and animals on this year’s theme of the oceans. To maximize the recreational atmosphere, many events will punctuate these fun days, including car races, dance competitions, makeup sessions, as well as a few surprises that you won’t want to miss. It’s everything that the children, the kings of the party, might want! Open every day (except December 25th and January 1st) from 10 am to 6 pm.

This year’s Bain de Noël or ‘Christmas Plunge’ will take place on Saturday 21 December at 10 am on the beach of the Le Meridien Beach Plaza. Participants contribute 10 euros, put on their swimwear and dive in. The price includes not only the admission to participate in the Bain de Noël, but also lottery ticket, coffee and croissants.

Starting this week, from 21 December 2019 until 15 March 2020 the H.S.H. Prince of Monaco Car Collection is hosting a unique exhibition of cars which have become legendary in world rally.

During this exceptional exhibition, some fifty racing cars, the most iconic in this discipline, including some with a prestigious track record and which have made millions of fans dream about them on French and international roads, will be gathered in the Principality for three months.

Spiritual concert with musicians from the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Grex Musicus Choire (Helsinki) conducted by Juhani Lamminmäki on Saturday 21 December 2019, at 8.30 pm Eglise Saint-Charles. On the programme: Jean Sibelius, Michael Praetorius, Otto Kotilainen, Mia Makarof and Pekka Simojoki.

And football fans should come support the Monaco team on matchday 19 of the French Ligue 1 Championship, AS Monaco host LOSC. The match kicks off at the Stade Louis II on Saturday 21 december 2019 at 8.45 pm.

And if you want to learn more about other events and exhibitions that take place in Monaco these days visit our Calendar.

So have fun and enjoy your weekend!