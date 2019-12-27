hello_monaco weekend: what to do on December 28th and December 29th

We hope you are have a great holiday week. And in case you are wondering what you can do this weekend in Monaco here are a few suggestions.

Winter is the time of the opera, ballet and theater season. So how about checking out choreographical performances creation by Jean-Christophe Maillot “COPPÉL-i.A.” by Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo on Friday 27, Saturday 28 December, at 8 pm and Sunday 29 December, at 4 pm, Salle des Princes of the Grimaldi Forum Monaco.

And in the theater there is “Aux deux colombes”, a play by Sacha Guitry, directed by Thomas Le Douarec on Saturday 28 at 8.30 pm, Sunday 29 at 2.30 pm and 5 pm, Monday 30 at 8.30 pm and Tuesday 31 December 2019 at 7 pm and 10 pm, Théâtre des Muses.

Believing himself a widower after his wife apparently perished in a fire in Latin America, Jean-Pierre Walter marries her younger sister. Twenty years later, the wife he had thought dead returns, inevitably throwing the new household into turmoil.

Urged by the two women to say which of them he wants to keep, he procrastinates so as to be able to tell his mistress, the Duchess Christine: “At last, they are gone. I’d been dreaming of it for weeks. I’m finally alone, and already I’m asking – with whom?” One husband, two wives, and one Russian mistress make for a quirky take on the Vaudeville love triangle in this play by Sacha Guitry!

Great Season Series: concert by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra “From Broadway to Hollywood” conducted by Yvan Cassar, piano, with Natalie Dessay, Neïma Naouri and Hugh Coltman on Sunday 29 December 2019, at 6 pm in Auditorium Rainier III.

On the programme: tribute to the greatest Broadway musicals, from Bernstein to Gershwin, by Sondheim to the compositions written by Michel Legrand for Barbra Streisand.

You must have heard that the BRICKLIVE Show is back. And if you haven’t been there yet it’s a great place to go to with your kids.

BrickLive is the ultimate interactive adventure for LEGO® fans, who will experience an exhilarating brick-building experience for the whole family, during the wonderful time of the Christmas holidays. The concept remains unchanged: thematic workshops where children and parents can work on building games in worlds they know well (Friends, Star Wars, Duplo, etc.), spread throughout the massive Espace Ravel, and crisscrossed by an exceptional exhibition of buildings and animals on this year’s theme of the oceans. To maximize the recreational atmosphere, many events will punctuate these fun days, including car races, dance competitions, makeup sessions, as well as a few surprises that you won’t want to miss. It’s everything that the children, the kings of the party, might want! Open every day from 10 am to 6 pm. Full price = €20 – children under 12 = €16 – Free under 3. And talking about toys for big boy and not only, check out a unique exhibition of cars which have become legendary in world rally in the H.S.H. Prince of Monaco Car Collection. During this exceptional exhibition, some fifty racing cars, the most iconic in this discipline, including some with a prestigious track record and which have made millions of fans dream about them on French and international roads, will be gathered in the Principality for three months.

And if you want to learn more about other events and exhibitions that take place in Monaco these days visit our Calendar.

So have fun and enjoy your weekend!