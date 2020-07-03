hello_monaco weekend: what to do on July 4th and July 5th

It’s end of the week, time to relax and check your plans for the weekend. So here we put together a few suggestions for you to do this weekend in Monaco.

The new Exposition of Helmets customized by great artists recently opened up at the H.S.H. the Prince of Monaco Car Collection.

Monaco Solar & Energy Boat Challenge is taking place in exceptionally virtual version this year on the dedicated site, organised by the Yacht Club de Monaco from Tuesday 30 June to Saturday 4 July 2020, Baie de Monaco.

Organised since 2014 by the Yacht Club de Monaco, in collaboration with the International Powerboating Federation (UIM) and Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the Solar & Energy Boat Challenge is unique in the world.

More than a century after the first international powerboat meetings were launched in 1904, the YCM is reviving a tradition by leaving the field wide open to innovation and the imaginations of young engineers, working hand in hand with experienced manufacturers. Their goal is to develop alternative propulsion systems, using only clean energy sources to power the yachting of tomorrow. A real technological challenge to meet the energy needs of the leisure boat and shipping industries and the accompanying environmental prerogatives.

Another fine place to visit, and great for families too in the Principality, is the Oceanographic Museum which is ready to welcome you. And NMNM’s Villa Paloma has opened the intriguing Eugene Frey expo.

For those who were planning to visit the exhibition devoted to Eugène Frey in the New National Museum of Monaco at Paloma, fortunately it is reopening again. It was suddenly closed in mid-March after only few days of showing – just as the quarantine closed everything.

Frey was the inventor of unique lighting systems and opera decorations in the early twentieth century. Included in the exhibition is a contemporary vision created by the Portuguese artist João Maria Gusmão.

And so together with the bars and restaurants, on June 2 in the Principality of Monaco, NMNM’s Paloma will once again be able to welcome the public – as generally will other museums. They must however comply with strict health standards which facilitate social distancing by organizing the flow of visits and the flow of entry and exits well. And, of course, provision of hydroalcoholic gel dispensers and an array of sanitary measures are requisites. So not every museum will be able to immediately plan and organize their expos and have the new robust health measures in place on June 2nd.

As announced a few days ago, the 2nd edition of the Fête du Musée will be held this year in a 100% digital version.

From June 6 to July 6, the Association of Friends of the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco offers a whole month of festivities to live virtually through an ephemeral website inviting 3-14 year olds and their families to do the big game. Dive into the marine world.

On the program: virtual visit of the Oceanographic Museum as if you were there, tutorial to create your origami lantern and party without balloons, videoconference with the big names in diving and underwater photography, interactive games on the marine world, journalistic writing contest in partnership with the editorial staff of Kids Matin… and many other activities.