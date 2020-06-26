It’s Friday evening, time to relax and check your plans for the weekend? So here we prepared a few suggestions what you could do this weekend in Monaco.

The new Exposition of Helmets customized by great artists recently opened up at the H.S.H. the Prince of Monaco Car Collection.

One fine place to visit, and great for families too in the Principality, is the Oceanographic Museum which is ready to welcome you. And NMNM’s Villa Paloma has opened the intriguing Eugene Frey expo.

For those who were planning to visit the exhibition devoted to Eugène Frey in the New National Museum of Monaco at Paloma, fortunately it is reopening again. It was suddenly closed in mid-March after only few days of showing – just as the quarantine closed everything.

Frey was the inventor of unique lighting systems and opera decorations in the early twentieth century. Included in the exhibition is a contemporary vision created by the Portuguese artist João Maria Gusmão.

And so together with the bars and restaurants, on June 2 in the Principality of Monaco, NMNM’s Paloma will once again be able to welcome the public – as generally will other museums. They must however comply with strict health standards which facilitate social distancing by organizing the flow of visits and the flow of entry and exits well. And, of course, provision of hydroalcoholic gel dispensers and an array of sanitary measures are requisites. So not every museum will be able to immediately plan and organize their expos and have the new robust health measures in place on June 2nd.

5th Monaco Artists’ Forum, organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs, has gone exclusively online this year with a dedicated website from Friday 5 June at 11 am, to Friday 3 July 2020.

A traditional event for an early June at the Rainier III Auditorium, because of the current health crisis this year is taking the form of a virtual exhibition.

Nearly 80 amateurs and professional artists, Monegasque nationals and residents alike, will be presenting their work on the Web.

These artists represent spheres as varied as painting, sculpture and photography.

As in the previous years you will be able to vote for your favourite work, online, from 5th to 12th June. And the winner will be announced on 13th June on the website’s homepage, which will pay tribute to the work and its author.

This virtual art gallery will be accessible until Friday 3rd July and you can keep a souvenir of this exceptional format if you like, by downloading the Catalogue of the 5th Monaco Artists’ Forum.

As announced a few days ago, the 2nd edition of the Fête du Musée will be held this year in a 100% digital version.

From June 6 to July 6, the Association of Friends of the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco offers a whole month of festivities to live virtually through an ephemeral website inviting 3-14 year olds and their families to do the big game. Dive into the marine world.

On the program: virtual visit of the Oceanographic Museum as if you were there, tutorial to create your origami lantern and party without balloons, videoconference with the big names in diving and underwater photography, interactive games on the marine world, journalistic writing contest in partnership with the editorial staff of Kids Matin… and many other activities.