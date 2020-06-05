hello_monaco weekend: what to do on June 6th and June 7th

Life is slowly coming back to normal with some restrictions though. Many regular weekend entertainments are still unavailable, so HelloMonaco has gathered a few suggestion for you about things you can do this weekend and stay safe.

Museums

One fine place to visit, and great for families too in the Principality, is the Oceanographic Museum which is ready to welcome you. And NMNM’s Villa Paloma has opened the intriguing Eugene Frey expo.

For those who were planning to visit the exhibition devoted to Eugène Frey in the New National Museum of Monaco at Paloma, fortunately it is reopening again. It was suddenly closed in mid-March after only few days of showing – just as the quarantine closed everything.

Frey was the inventor of unique lighting systems and opera decorations in the early twentieth century. Included in the exhibition is a contemporary vision created by the Portuguese artist João Maria Gusmão.

And so together with the bars and restaurants, on June 2 in the Principality of Monaco, NMNM’s Paloma will once again be able to welcome the public – as generally will other museums. They must however comply with strict health standards which facilitate social distancing by organizing the flow of visits and the flow of entry and exits well. And, of course, provision of hydroalcoholic gel dispensers and an array of sanitary measures are requisites. So not every museum will be able to immediately plan and organize their expos and have the new robust health measures in place on June 2nd.

The National Gallery in London

The National Gallery in Trafalgar Square, Central London houses over 2,300 paintings dating from the mid-13th century to the year 1900. A Google virtual tour allows visitors to enjoy panoramic views of the gallery in collaboration with Google Street View. Other virtual tours include Renaissance masterpieces from Northern Italy, the Netherlands, and Germany.

Metropolitan Museum

The Met in New York City is the largest art museum in the United States. It was the fourth most visited art museum in the world in 2019. Unfortunately, COVID-19 is hitting New York City very hard and the museum will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. But the museum’s online resources are vast and well-organized. Visitors can check out the Met’s exhibitions, recent acquisitions, blogs and educational resources on their website.

Music

1. You’re bored? Don’t panic! The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Opera is here to enchant your ears, and warm your hearts during this containment. Good listening!

2. The Metropolitan opera launches online broadcasts, Nightly Met Opera Streams, with operas from its archives. The broadcasts will begin at 19.30 New York time, but they will be available for another 20 hours. Full schedule is available here.

Learning

1. Coursera has opened access to its courses for universities and students. So far, free access is open until 07/31.

2. Harvard University: Justice

Taught by Harvard professor Michael Sandel, Justice explores critical analysis of classical and contemporary theories of justice. Topics include affirmative action, income distribution, same-sex marriage, the role of markets, debates about rights (human rights and property rights), arguments for and against equality. The course invites learners to subject their own views on these controversies to critical examination.

https://www.classcentral.com/course/edx-justice-610

Resources for kids

Aimed at children and parents, Khan Academy is a nonprofit with the mission to provide free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere: https://www.khanacademy.org/ Scholastic Learn at Home website provides day-by-day projects for children of all ages to keep your child reading, thinking and growing: https://classroommagazines.scholastic.com/support/learnathome.html

So have fun and enjoy your weekend!