#hello_monaco weekend: what to do on March 21st and March 22nd

This time of confinement gives great possibilities just use them wisely. And HelloMonaco will guide you through all the different things you can do without leaving your home.

Here are some useful resources that will help to live the days of quarantine fully and with minimal losses for the psyche of both adults and children.

Music

1. The Vienna Opera begins an online broadcast of its performances.

2. The Metropolitan opera launches online broadcasts, Nightly Met Opera Streams, with operas from its archives. The broadcasts will begin at 19.30 New York time, but they will be available for another 20 hours. Full schedule is available here.

3. The site of the Berlin Philharmonic reads: The Philharmonic is closed, so we are coming to you. Until March 31, the promo code provides free access to all concerts in the archive.

4. The Bavarian Opera also gives free access to its performances. For example, now you can listen and watch Troubadour with the amazing tenor Jonas Kaufman.

Learning

1. Coursera has opened access to its courses for universities and students. So far, free access is open until 07/31.

2. 300 free online courses from world leading universities in English you can take online right now.

Keep Your Spirit up and Feel United

Martine Ackerman, President of Child CARE Monaco and Vice President of Monaco Pupils’ Parents Association (Association des Parents d’Elèves de Monaco, APEM) invites everyone to their balcony to sing the Monegasque National Anthem (Hymn) every evening at 7 p.m. (gathering at 6.45 p.m.) to show support for one another. But the national anthem is not the only thing that she invites everyone to sing. This idea has excited the press and many in the community. She created a group on Facebook that had a large response from the Internet users who gladly are joining the initiative.

Martine Ackerman invites everyone to let her know those who wish to sing a Happy Birthday to somebody or pass a message to their family, friends, or any other special request. Every evening on her balcony she is planning to organize a small show with her microphone and spread the positive mood!

She wants people to join her in this moment of public isolation in order not to be alone and so we can pass through this difficult period together.

Order a Devivery

To cheer up your quarantine you may order with free delivery from plenty of Monaco restaurants with MrRoomServiceMC from Cipriani, Grubers, La Salière or Song Qi to name a few.

Also positive news from the Condamine market for those who miss fresh Italian pizza and pasta! Le Comptoir restaurant in the Principality offers food delivery directly to your home. To order delicious Italian food, call: +37797980990

So have fun and enjoy your weekend!