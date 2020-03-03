Ballets de Monte-Carlo and Pavillon Bosio: a fruitful cooperation

Would you believe a project whose aim is to promote the best creative streak by gathering students and professionals from the world of art and dance? This is a reality in the Principality thanks to a successful cooperation between the ‘Ballets de Monte-Carlo’ and the ‘École Supérieure d’Arts Plastiques’ – ESAP (High School of Plastic Arts) at Pavillon Bosio, renowned educational institution promoted by the Mairie de Monaco.

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of this winning ‘symbiosis’, an exclusive publication, ‘À Cours & à Jardin’, was officially launched by Isabelle Lombardot, Director of ESAP, and Jean-Christophe Maillot, Director of Monte-Carlo Ballet, on Friday the 28th February 2020 in the presence of Georges Marsan, Mayor of Monaco, Françoise Gamerdinger, Director of Cultural Affairs, Karyn Ardisson Salopek, Municipal Deputy for Culture, as well as an international press audience.

The book brings the reader to the discovery of the pure essence of theatrical art as the title itself recalls, referring to the technical term used to denote the right (Jardin) or the left (Cour) side on the stage. Over a two-year period (2007-2008), both prestigious artistic realities, in fact, have carried out a set of unprecedented performances named ‘Imprévus’ (Unforeseen events) where ‘working by doing together’ matters.

Junior set designers and dancers with skilled tutors have been expressing imagination to the utmost. From sketching art directions and stage costumes to choreography, experiencing innovation through multimedia devices and creativity. Boosting exchange of ideas, improving manual skills and promoting a clever use of the most advanced technology are some key targets on which they have focused to push new generations to test their ability in conceiving an onstage ‘pièce’ suitable to be performed.

Here some of their works included in the book: ‘Black Floor, White Floor’ (2008), from improvisation on a common theme, to ‘The Legacy’ (2009) and ‘Two Pieces +2’ (2010), the celebration of well-known Russian Ballets through scenic devices, dance steps and outfits. From ‘The Chimera’s Ball’, the Anteroom (2012), the creepy burlesque-style, to ‘From Sisyphus to Icarus’ (2014), the most classical inspiration, and ‘A Stage without a body’ (2015), a philosophical observation, or ‘Pasolini’ (2016), a literary reflection. Until ‘Electric Body’ (2018) exploring new sensory dimension reinforced by media technology and virtual reality.

But where all this comes from? HelloMonaco asked Jean-Christophe Maillot (J-C.M.), Director of the ‘Ballets de Monte-Carlo’.

HelloMonaco: Mr. Maillot, what is your feeling about this publication?

J-C.M.: I think that it is a valuable testimony of an exceptional adventure after a ten-year partnership that has enabled trainees from different background to practice together with the aim of planning a real show. Before the release of this book, I haven’t realized myself the importance of what we have done both in terms of outcome and participants. It is my view that this project will inspire some of our students to make this experience their job. Moreover, I am sure that it is a fundamental stage for their future that will help them to work in a more conscious way as witnessed by previous generations of students.

HelloMonaco: Do you plan to continue this twinned collaboration?

J-C.M.: We need to go in this direction, moving the project forward. I am very committed to keep it in time as a distinguishing mark of both Pavillon Bosio and Monte-Carlo Ballet. As a matter of fact, stage design is in full evolution by increasingly introducing digitalization not always to the benefit of the final result. We experienced, throughout the project, a minimalist scenography evolving in space and volume as a balanced combination between tradition and innovation. Thus, past-future bond must be kept live without forgetting craftsmanship.

And what will be the follow-up of this publishing project? HelloMonaco collected the feedback of Isabelle Lombardot (I.L.), Director of ESAP at Pavillon Bosio.

HelloMonaco: Mrs. Lombardot, how this book will be disseminated?

I.L.: The manual is addressed to a large audience who will be able to download its eBook version through our new web site, starting from March 2020. It will be promoted then among Art schools, Institutions and other stakeholders. Its main purpose is to surf the net and spread as much as possible.

HelloMonaco: What characterizes its contents?

I.L.: It follows different thematic threads combining Art with different fields like History. It passes through a specific educational path that facilitates meetings between art students and dancers. Everything starts with a sketch to give life to a stage performance. ‘Creation and working in team’ is the core concept of our engagement.

Website links:

Pavillon Bosio – High School of Plastic Arts – www.pavillonbosio.com

Monte-Carlo Ballet – www.balletsdemontecarlo.com/fr