Bradley Mitton, founder of the Club Vivanova , which organizes exquisite and gastronomic evenings, discussed with HelloMonaco the details of the attractions and program of the new Gala which will take place on Saturday, April 4 at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo Hotel. Moreover, he spoke about the concept on which his club, that organizes 60 events per year, has been successfully based on for many years.

Olga Taran: Bradley, it’s been five years since we had the last interview with you. How has the Club Vivanova changed since that time?

Bradley Mitton: We have really developed and enhanced the club. We increased the amount of events that we do, we increased the number of members, but at the same time we keep everything always within the same concept which is sort of win-win; it is kind of giving more than taking. All of the restaurants get great new connections and new clients. As for the members of the club, they have a possibility to participate in wine dinners without paying an excess amount of money. And I get a good deal out of it because I have built a brand and I develop my wine business.

Olga Taran: I am actually very surprised at how many events you are doing during the year.

Bradley Mitton: It is sixty per year.

Olga Taran: Impressive. And how many members do you have now?

Bradley Mitton: We have about 400 members. And they range over three different levels. There is the individual membership, where people can join, and they get a box of wine and they can come to some events free. Then we have a corporate membership which means that when the business joins they can showcase at an event, so they can show their services. And then on top of that we have Platinum which is for those who really want to develop the network. There are a few such members based in Monaco and outside: Monacair, Aston Martin and Metabollic Balance.

Olga Taran: And how much is the membership?

Bradley Mitton: It runs for 365 days and the individual one is €120. The corporate is €450 and there you have an event included where you can partner. Then we have the platinum membership and that is flexible, arranged around what people want. Sometimes it ranges from €5,000 to €20,000 depending on what the partner wants to achieve from that – and all of those partners are involved in our gala.

Olga Taran: I alway see you with your son; is he helping you a lot? How old is he?

Bradley Mitton: He is twenty years old. He has stopped studying and he is working with me now helping to develop the wine business on the French Riviera. And he recently set up an account relationship with BrewDog, Nice; it is the new craft beer pub. So we are doing an event with him. You know he is always there for me, and I am always there for him not only in business but in life too.

Olga Taran: Thinking about the upcoming gala, how will it be different from the previous events?

Bradley Mitton: First of all we upgraded the entertainment, and we downgraded the fashion in it. It is not a secret that every year we organise a fashion show, but this time it will be around the tables. It will be an interactive show during dinner, so people can talk to the models, people can stop and feel the clothing.

We do a beautiful champagne aperitif and then we have an amazing dinner for which we have already had the menu prepared with the chef Didier Aniès from the Fairmont. We paired this very carefully as usually with wines from around the world. And then after the dinner we have a charity auction, and we do an after party when we involve the partner from Berlin Vodka23 and it helps to make the event liven up a little bit. We are flying in a six-piece entertainment group from London called High on Heels and they will be doing the after party. They are playing in all of the clubs, luxury clubs, in Europe, in Marbella, in Ibiza, and they have played in Monaco before. And there is a charity event in this gala. We really want to raise money for the two charities that we work with.

Olga Taran: What kind of charities?

Bradley Mitton: They are both Monaco based. It is the Chances for Children Foundation that is run by Gabrielle Crump; we have worked with them for about four years, they run an orphanage in Uganda. All of the kids are orphans, most of the parents had AIDS/HIV, and these children had nothing, they are off the street and this foundation gives them a home, a family, an education, health, food, and love. So we fund them and we also sponsor six of those children for the whole year. We collect all of that money at the gala and half of the money goes to them and the other half goes to The Animal Fund and that is run also in Monaco by Berit Legrand.

They used to be involved with saving whales and now they are focused on keeping oceans clean from plastic. They invest their funds in schools, teaching kids about the importance of the Oceans and other issues around this plastic dilemma. Also they do beach clean-ups, in Monaco and in Italy, and in France.

After all, the important thing is that everybody has a good time, everybody has a great dinner, and great wines in good company. And we charge €200. This year we have VIP tickets you can buy for €300. We include champagne service and special seat placement. And we have some VIP packages where we sell whole tables.

Olga Taran: What about the auction? Do you already have the auction lots?

Bradley Mitton: Yes, we have some auction lots: weekends in Saint-Tropez, we have a special offer from a famous chef and from Aston Martin. Other lots we would prefer to keep secret just yet.

Olga Taran: And how many guests are expected?

Bradley Mitton: Four hundred. The first year we had 150, we grew and grew; last year we had 400, so we would like to reach this number this time again.

Olga Taran: And how are ticket sales going? How can people buy them?

Bradley Mitton: Online, at clubvivanova.com; we have everything online. We have sold about 150 so far.