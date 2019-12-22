86m superyacht Ecstasea smashes bridge control booth in Sint Maarten and other yacht news

We selected for you top 4 yacht stories of the last week at Yacht Harbour.

86m superyacht Ecstasea smashes bridge control booth in Sint Maarten

On December 15, the 85.95-metre Feadship superyacht Ecstasea smashed into a bridge in Carribean Sint Maarten ripping bridge-keepers’ cabin. Difficult weather conditions were named the reason of the superyacht going off control.

On Sunday afternoon, Ecstasea sailed to the Simpson Bay lagoon where she allegedly lost control due to strong winds and currents. The observation deck of the ship collided with a booth from which the bridge was controlled, and smashed it. Luckily, the bridge keeper managed to jump out of the booth prior to the crash.

Although the booth was destroyed, the bridge control system was not damaged and reportedly continues to work. The yacht suffered minor damage with several small scratches. Several bystanders managed to film what happened on videos.

Ecstasea had been built as a part of Roman Abromovich Navy along with Sussurro, Ecstasea, Le Grand Bleu, Luna, Pelorus and later Eclipse. She was later sold to Middle Eastern buyer. According to different media sources including Bloomberg, the vessel is currently owned by Pakistani entrepreneur Alshair Fiyaz.

Tankoa presents 60m superyacht concept TLV62

Genova-based yachtbuilder Tankoa has revealed new 62.5-metre superyacht concept TLV62. The concept is thought of by Giancarlo Mussino, MD of the SINOS brokerage house that sold and delivered Tankoa’s 50m hybrid M/Y Bintador and the yacht designer Luca Vallebona. The overall design is characterised by graceful lines and innovative layouts that offer fresh and practical solutions.

Based on Tankoa’s 60-metre technical platform, the main focus was to create informal spaces close to the sea wrapped in a light and elegant design. The elegant exterior lines are low on the water and designed to recall the elegance of sailing yachts with a few special design elements, such as the window shapes and aft deck terraces.

The profile is clean and balanced, with almost vertical bow designed to be bold but not aggressive. Meanwhile, the open transom and terraced aft deck provides the perfect setting for daytime activities with no visual barriers between the guests relaxing in the covered cockpit and those closer to sea level.

Feadship launches the second 75m superyacht in a week

Dutch builder Feadship has been the main newsmaker in the yachting industry this week. The yard has launched its second 75-metre superyacht in a week, Project 707. The news follows the successful launch of the 75-metre superyacht Arrow and 86-metre superyacht Ecstasea smashing bridge control booth in the Caribbean.

The launch of Project 707 took place at shipyard Slob in Papendrecht, followed by the transportation to outfitting shipyard in Rotterdam.

Similarly with the 75-metre Arrow, little information is known about Project 707 so far. The displacement motor yacht features a steel hull and aluminium superstructure. The design is believed to come from De Voogt Naval Architects.

The vessel is expected to be delivered in 2021. Meanwhile, Feadship plans to deliver five superyachts in 2020: Arrow (project 703), the 99.75-metre project 1008, the 94-metre project 817, the 72.85-metre project 705 and the 49.45-metre project 706.

77m Nobiskrug superyacht Project Black Shark begins outfitting

The 77-metre in-build superyacht Project Black Shark by German yard Nobiskrug has arrived in Rendsburg for outfitting. With her hull and superstructure joined together in Kiel earlier this year, the vessel was towed in Rendsburg by two tugs along the Kiel Canal and the River Eider.

The five-decked custom vessel of sharks’ shape was developed by Winch Design. Black Shark’s spacious interiors of 2,080 GT have been outlined by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design. The yacht with a beam of 12.7 metres will come with a spacious beach club, spa, Jacuzzi, and luxury-tenders set.

The hull of Black Shark will sport matte black paint to mimic the skin of a shark, while silver metallic superstructure will complement the mast designed to resemble a shark fin.

The vessel will feature not only striking appearance, but also environmental efficiency. She is set to meet the strict standards of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Tier III.

Project Black Shark was sold by Imperial in April 2018 at a withheld asking price. Her delivery is scheduled to spring 2021.