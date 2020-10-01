Another event has been cancelled in Monaco due to pandemic situation

For the first time in 60 years, the world’s oldest and most prestigious Television Festival of Monte-Carlo was unable to roll out its red carpet, unveil its line-up of international stars, nor welcome you for this very special week that you await every year. The whole team remains more motivated than ever and is already working hard to offer you a memorable 60th edition of Monte-Carlo Television Festival in 2021.

They promise to do their utmost to be back from June 18 to 22, 2021 and offer an even more beautiful Festival, with a new competition format, premiere screenings of the official programs selection, meetings dedicated to professionals, public events as well as chic and glamorous evenings. The team will adapt and reinvent itself in order to present you a Festival that lives up to your expectations and is held in optimal conditions.

Stay tuned

Through its various social networks, you will be able to follow the projects in progress and the behind the scenes of this anniversary edition of the festival. As soon as it’s possible, the team will meet with studios, television networks and digital platforms, to invite them to Monte-Carlo.

Source: Monte-Carlo Television Festival