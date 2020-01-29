On 14, 15 and 16 January, Artcurial hosted its first auctions of the year, Watches, Jewellery and Vintage Hermès in the splendour of The Hermitage Hotel. This new edition confirms the great interest of international collectors whose enthusiasm acquired a total of €6.1 M / $6,8M$, with 5 lots sold above €100,000. This auction session was marked by the noted yearly progression of time piece sales, strengthening Artcurial’s position as key player on the luxury market.

Following two days of public exhibition within legendary Hotel Hermitage, François Tajan launched the three-day auction event held on the 14, 15, and 16 January 2020.

More than 300 people visited the exhibition room at the vernissage to discover the pieces of Jewellery, Watches and Vintage Hermès, gathered by respective house specialists, totalling €6 126 652 / $6 797 183.

This exciting result is particularly due to the success of Collector Timepieces and predominantly Le Temps est Féminin, the collector watches chapter dedicated to ladies’ timepieces, including two lots sold for more than €200, 000.

As always, foreign collectors were particularly active again this season, representing 72% of the volume of global sales, almost 35 different nationalities.

Year after year, session after session, Artcurial strengthens its place of reference in Monaco, thus demonstrating the attractiveness and the dynamism of the Principality for the luxury market.