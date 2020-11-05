ASM raises a hefty donation for Monaco Red Cross

The Monegasque Red Cross received a hefty donation of almost 60,000 euros from a fundraiser launched by AS Monaco. The Red Cross General Secretary, Frédéric Platini, received the donation from ASM General Director, Oleg Petrov, and ASM defensive midfielder, Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Donations were collected through an online GoFundMe fundraiser for the Red Cross and their tireless fight against COVID-19. The Red Cross also received the jersey worn by Aurélien Tchouaméni during their Ligue 1 match against Nantes. The Club thanked healthcare workers from the CHPG and volunteers from the ASM during that particular match.

“Thank you for everyone’s support and generous donations. We have decided that €50,000 will go to Red Cross Monaco and the remaining €9440 will be split between Red Cross France and Red Cross Italy. We’re working closely with Red Cross France to distribute the funds,” AS Monacoeur (the ASM’s solidarity program) wrote on their GoFundMe page.

The money will allow the Monegasque Red Cross to continue its prevention and support actions for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. During the ongoing pandemic, the Monaco Red Cross’s social services have provided financial assistance (to help pay rent, electricity bills, etc) as well as emergency aid and food parcels to those in need.

Monaco Red Cross’s social services are more than ever working to help susceptible individuals during the health crisis, including those who had never experienced financial hardship until this difficult time.

The Monegasque Red Cross also provided financial support to the communities hit by Storm Alex last month. At the end of October, fourteen pallets of supplies left a collection centre in Menton where they were then transported by helicopter to Breil-sur-Roya to be distributed to victims of the storm.