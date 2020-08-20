Beirut Explosions: Monaco donates €135,000 to aid Victims

On 4 August, Lebanon was shaken to its core after two explosions occurred in the capital city of Beirut, causing death, injury, property damage and leaving an estimated 300,000 people homeless. Since the devastating explosions, Monaco has come together to show solidarity with those affected by the blasts. The Lebanese Community maintains many links with the Principality and 400 Lebanese people reside in Monaco. In total, €135,000 has been raised so far by three Monegasque associations; and donations are still being accepted.

Monegasque Red Cross donates €100,000 to aid Lebanon

At the initiative of its President, HSH Prince Albert II, the Monegasque Red Cross released €100,000 in response to the explosions. €50,000 will be allocated to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent and €50,000 to the Lebanese Red Cross.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” the Monegasque Red Cross stated on their website.

Food, supplies and €25,000 raised for Lebanon in Fontvieille

Les Amis du Liban association recently organized a food drive at the Fontvieille shopping centre. All last week, volunteers were present from 9 am until 7 pm to collect donations. Hygiene products, first aid products and non-perishable foods were collected from generous shoppers. One hundred boxes of donations were filled and over €25,000 was collected.

Caritas Monaco raises €10,000 for Lebanon

Thanks to the generous donations at churches in the Principality, Caritas Monaco sent €10,000 to two beneficiaries in Beirut. Half of the money will be donated to the St. Joseph University of Beirut, which took care of 250 families after the explosion. The other €5,000 will be donated to the parish of St. Maron in Beirut, which is located 100 metres from the port where the explosion took place and where 1,240 houses and 480 businesses were destroyed. The parish is helping families rebuild their homes.