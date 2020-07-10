Bering Yachts Announces Sale of 45m Superyacht and other yacht news

Bering Yachts Announces Sale of 45m Superyacht

Bering Yachts is happy to confirm the sale of a Bering 145 for delivery in January 2022.

The Bering 145 is a full-custom 45-meter superyacht designed by Bering Yachts’ in-house team of naval architects and engineers. It has a full displacement steel hull of 514 metric tons. Now under construction, this transoceanic model combines elegance, speed, and the latest technology and represents Bering Yachts’ largest build to-date. The Bering 145 features an extremely functional six-stateroom layout on a 9.7-meter (31 foot) beam. The master stateroom is located on the main deck toward the bow with glass windows measuring more than 9.5 square meters. The five guest staterooms are located on the lower deck.

Accommodation is provided for a total crew capacity of 12 with the Captain’s cabin behind the wheelhouse. The main deck houses a huge saloon with a dining area for 12 and a light, enlarged-window, full-beam lounge area. A second dining area is on the upper deck sky lounge. A key feature for the Owner was Bering 145’s vast deck spaces with a spacious beach club aft providing 40 square meters of outdoor relaxing and entertainment space. On the flybridge is a SPA zone, bar, and gas grill, among several luxurious amenities. The lower deck provides generous storage for water toys with tenders placed on the upper deck.

First live superyacht event in Holland in September

Damen Yachting will host a three-day event for clients at its yard in the south of the Netherlands from 17-19 September. At the “Amels and Damen Yachting Private View 2020”, the yard expects to showcase around 10 yachts from their portfolio of Amels superyachts, SeaXplorers and Yacht Supports. Headlining is LA DATCHA, the brand new 77-metre SeaXplorer luxury expedition yacht which still has charter availability for her busy 2021 worldwide itinerary. The team at Damen Yachting developed the event so clients can tour a range of yachts without the safety concerns that have resulted in the cancellation of boatshows including this year’s Monaco Yacht Show. Private viewing is by invitation only and there is no general admission to the yard. For clients unable to attend, VIP virtual tours on board will be arranged.

Arcadia A115 Hull: A Renovated Style That Highlights The Interaction Between Exteriors And Interiors

The fifth ARCADIA A115 is being built on spec and will be launched at the beginning of 2021. Following the success of its predecessors, this fifth unit has been designed and built for either personal or commercial purposes, leaving the future owner to decide on how to use it.Structural lightness and visual lightness -these are the keywords behind the concept of the ARCADIA YACHTS A115. The fifth unit is currently under construction and will make its debut at the beginning of 2021.

On the A115, the contrast between interiors and exteriors vanishes, creating a single environment that flows naturally between inside and outside. The idea was to start from designing the architectural structure and then identifying the contents that would best integrate into it and valorise it. This approach is the complete opposite to what usually occurs when designing a yacht this size, in which the components are integrated in the structures. The decision to use loose components essentially everywhere in the A115 (cabins, hall, dining area, etc.) is linked to enabling the owner to easily replace the components if they wish, which allows them to choose from a broad range of solutions.

The A115 is a yacht with an impressive layout, as the three decks offer 500 square metres of liveable space. There are four double cabins for guests on the lower deck, while the main deck’s bow area is dedicated entirely to the owner’s apartment -40 square metres that guarantee perfect privacy.

In the bow area of the lower deck, there are eight bunks for the crew in four cabins. The captain can eventually be assigned a cabin on the upper deck that is directly connected to the wheelhouse.