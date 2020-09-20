Bonanza of Events at the Yacht Club in the Spirit of the Yacht Show

What would September be without the Monaco Yacht Show? 2020 keeps throwing us its challenges and each time the Principality rises to meet them. Monaco’s Yacht Club is more than playing its part keeping the spirit of the Yacht Show alive with a three-day extravaganza of events from 21st to 23rd of September – exactly as if the Yacht Show were taking place.

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has provided the stimulus and the Yacht Show organizers together with an array of Monaco’s institutions have a bonanza of events launching during the three days under the aegis of Planetary Health week. It’s a special treasure trove of activities – a Capital of Yachting Experience – keeping health and ecology front and centre.

Program Highlights include:

Meeting and screening of a film by Mike Horn, Monday 21st September at 9.00pm

Access live: by registration only – monacocapitaleyachting@ycm.org

South African explorer Mike Horn, will present an exclusive screening of the first rushes from the film made this summer following his last expedition to the Arctic. Swiss sailor Bernard Stamm accompanied him for a two-month sailing adventure on the icy continent observing wildlife that had become much more accessible in this post-Covid period.

Tuesday, September 22nd is jam-packed with three events on the same day:

Captain’s Forum at 10.30 am

The Captain’s Forum will be held live in person and by Zoom videoconference.

Revelations include how the yachting industry is handling the health crisis, what sectors have been most affected, and which are coping the best.

Looking beyond the economic impact, the idea is also to propose novel health solutions to owners, particularly regards how to protect enclosed areas and manage air conditioning systems on yachts, given the airborne nature of the virus.

Superyacht Eco Association (SEA) Index – Launch at 3 p.m.

Participate live in person or by Zoom videoconference.

The YCM in partnership with Credit Suisse and Nobiskrug are launching the SEA Index. A brand new benchmark and an indispensable tool, it is in response to strong demand from owners, who want to calculate their impact on the environment, and to support the industry as it transitions towards a more eco-responsible future.

Debate on hydrogen, an alternative to meet the energy needs of yachts and superyachts – 4.30 p.m.

Participate live in person or by Zoom videoconference.

This session will be attended by HSH the Sovereign Prince. The idea is to present the opportunities hydrogen offers as a carbon-free energy vehicle to achieve emission reduction objectives.

It is a hot topic, as the European Commission recently unveiled its plan to boost hydrogen production in the EU as part of its strategy to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 – alongside priorities that also include 5G, renewables, batteries and artificial intelligence.

Access to all events either live in person or by videoconference, must be registered for in advance by contacting: monacocapitaleyachting@ycm.org.