Prince Albert’s Star-Studded Gala returns in September

The Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean will be returning for its fourth edition on 24 September 2020 under a new name: The Gala for Planetary Health. HSH Prince Albert of Monaco will be gathering leading philanthropists, decision makers, artists and scientists on the terraces of the Garnier Opera in the Principality for the legendary environmental event.

Prestigious and iconic artists will be performing, hosting and honoured at the Prince Albert II Foundation’s event. This year’s honouree is yet to be revealed, but the event has honoured the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom and Robert Redford for their outstanding work and commitment to environmental preservation. Past Masters of Ceremony were Nicole Kidman, Uma Thurman and Andy Garcia. Past event chairs and co-chairs include Madonna, Li Bingbing, Chris Tucker, Adrien Brody and Pierce Brosnan. Past performers include Gwen Stefani, Andrea Bocelli, Nelly Furtado and Gloria Gaynor.

All proceeds from the event will provide support to the Foundation’s initiatives for planetary health, including an environmental emergency fund to support global catastrophes, rises in sea levels, glaciers melting at accelerated levels, plastic pollution and the destruction of natural habitats and forests.

Planet’s health tied to human health

The Foundation is also hoping to educate communities in order to prevent a return to ‘‘business as usual’’ following the current pandemic.

“While the world is battling the most severe pandemic in decades and experiencing an unprecedented crisis, our lives have drastically changed and an outstanding global solidarity movement is rising. In these uncertain times, there is at least one indisputable certainty: it is time for us to listen to our Planet and refuse to go back to “business as usual”…Scientists and experts estimate that more than 70% of all emerging infectious diseases are interlinked with the health of ecosystems,” the Foundation stated on its website.

The prestigious event has become one of the most remarkable charity events in the world, offering a star-studded, entertaining evening for a pressing and important cause: the health of humanity and the planet we inhabit.