Almost €500,000 raised for Princess Grace Hospital

The Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB) has raised over €470,000 for the Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG) in a successful funding drive. On 11 April, the bank began collecting donations with the idea of enabling residents and friends of the Principality to participate in the fight against COVID-19. The bank kicked things off by donating the first €100,000 to the drive.

The donations received by the bank enabled the CHPG to acquire biological material which helped the hospital gain autonomy in carrying out virological tests. Part of the money was also used to strengthen the medical equipment for COVID-19 care services and buy protective equipment for staff and patients to ensure the highest level of protection.

How the CHPG faced COVID-19

The CHPG prepared itself to receive patients who were seriously affected by COVID-19 with a progressive strategy of providing dedicated beds with a dedicated route into the hospital (arrival at the emergency room, passage to imaging, hospitalization in a conventional unit, critical care and resuscitation). This allowed essential activities to be maintained in complete safety, while contagious patients were cared for. Since 14 March, over 2,600 patients were hospitalized in the other short-stay units of the CHPG in order to receive the care they needed.

Currently, the CHPG continues to welcome patients in need of urgent care. The recently implemented tele-consultation services allows diagnosis and medical follow-up by phone. “I remind you that the CHPG remains the reference hospital available to its patients, who must not neglect their health during this period of confinement. Each of our specialty services remains available to meet your needs,” the hospital stated in a recent press release.

The Compagnie Monégasque de Banque is a private bank, originally created in 1976 as a boutique bank by several major international banks and local investors. Based in Monaco, the bank is currently wholly owned by Mediobanca.