Coronavirus: Latest News and What You Need To Know

Coronavirus: Latest News and All You Need To Know About the Health Situation

At the École de la Condamine the Minister gave a briefing on the subject of Monaco’s experience in the face of the coronavirus. The start of the school year has gone without worry or anxiety. “Faced with this epidemic, we are ready and mobilized. But the state cannot do everything. It’s also everyone’s business. Through our behavior, we can encourage or slow the spread of the virus.”

Regarding the health situation in Monaco it is still limited to a single positive case treated at the Nice University Hospital.

Didier Gamerdinger, Minister of Health and Social Affairs was very satisfied with administrative organization of the system between government departments and the Princess Grace Hospital. He announced the strengthening of the Action teams from the Department of Health in particular strengthening the medical team from 2 to 5 health professionals. They are the ones on the front line to answer the hotline that relieves emergency numbers. “175 calls alone in a day”.

Regarding employees returning from risk areas, he said that 236 absence requests had been approved in the private sector, 62 in the public and 2 among the self-employed.

Back to school report by Christophe Prat, Director General of the Department of the Interior 20% absenteeism among the 5,600 students, including 192 cases declared after a stay in a risk area, 5% among the 858 staff. In crèches, 9 children were absent for the same reasons.

Monaco Events

Finally, concerning economic activity and especially tourism, Jean Castellini, Minister of Finance and the Economy, favoured “the pragmatic approach to study case by case, without recommending or postponing nor [blanket] cancellation of professional events”.

ASM Basketball

Of course, one of the events affected is dear to ASM Basketball fans hearts who are terribly disappointed. The team has been unbeaten at home for 16 months in the league, and the whole team was looking forward to sharing this important match with its loyal supporters.

The only option that seems possible, if the match cannot be postponed, is to play the match behind closed doors on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in a Gaston-Médecin room with empty stands. Prince Albert II himself is reported as seeing no other option. In an ASM press release:

“The club’s leaders, coaches and players are very sorry for this situation, which transcends the boundaries of the sport when it comes to public safety measures.”

MAGIC and SIAM Auto Show

On the cards is the postponement of Magic from its March 7th date and that it will be held on February 26 and 27 2021. There had been expected a major influx of aficionados from countries at risk. (Stay tuned for an official announcement.).

The SIAM Auto Show is reported to be going ahead but with the focus now being absolutely on the outside part of the show. Interviewed by the French press Prince Albert has commented that these potential revised arrangements are pragmatic and understandable.

Coronavirus Cases on the Côte d’Azur

A press release from the prefecture of the Alpes-Maritimes, attests to the eighth positive case of coronavirus being in Nice. This is a little 3 year old girl, hospitalized at the children’s hospital whose state of health does not cause any concern. The girl has been placed in solitary confinement and is accompanied by one of her parents. As soon as she recovers and is tested negative the little girl can return to the family home. Another 14 children were fortunately tested negative. This little girl is one of the youngest patients in France.

Monaco still has just one case a 28 year old man. Thanks to the great work by the health services and cooperation between Monaco and Nice hospitals he was quickly treated and is recovering.

France and Italy and around the World

In France it had been reported there are more than 200 cases of contamination with a total of three mortalities, an 80 year old lady, a Chinese visitor and, according to sources at Agence France-Presse (AFP), the latest mortality is a person from Crépy-en-Valois (Oise), a 60-year-old technology professor who died in Paris. Hauts-de-France is reported as the most affected region, with 45 cases, followed by Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and 37 cases. In Ile-de-France, there are 34 infected people.

Around the world, the vast majority being in China and the Asian continent there are reported 89,200 contaminations 3,048 dead and 45,300 cures according to the WHO.

Practical Information

Monaco has strong leadership and governance and an excellent health system. A general spirit of calm and professionalism prevails. And people are affected more often by other diseases than coronavirus and we have learned how to deal with these illnesses, including flu, without panicking. The most vulnerable age is over 80 years old, particularly if the immunity system is weakened with another disease.

National Council President Stéphane Valeri reasons:

“I understand these fears, which are natural, but it is a question of putting them in perspective with a concrete health reality. In fact, according to most doctors, this virus poses no greater risk than that of major seasonal influenza epidemics. Everyone should avoid the anxiety-provoking media. Let’s apply the preventive advice given to us let’s all keep a sense of moderation and reason.”

Experts say that the masks are not the most effective deterrent and that people should follow the instruction announced by governments – cleaning your hands regularly with soap or anti-septic solution is the most important health safety step.

The optimistic view is that the number of infections may die down as the weather warms up and more people will eventually have built up immunity. We are all awaiting and hoping that health experts confirm the optimists’ views.

Information and Assistance

In Monaco for any question on the coronavirus , it is recommended to contact Doctor Eric VOIGLIO of the Health Action Department at 98 98 48 50 or at 06 78 63 85 68 or by email: evoiglio@gouv.mc.

In case of symptoms (high fevers and respiratory signs such as cough or shortness of breath), contact the fire department directly on 18 or 112.

Do not go to your doctor or to the emergency room, to avoid any potential contamination.

You can also contact the Department for Sanitary Affairs at +377 98 98 84 20 if you have a question or require information.