Energy Saving and Sustainability Accelerate in Monaco as Carrefour Signs On

In a major step forward for energy saving and sustainable lifestyles Carrefour Monaco has signed the National Pact for Energy Transition.

The recent arrival of the new Director, Rémi Feipeler, has instilled a new conception of ethical and responsible purchasing, as well as many positive changes in the area of ​​energy transition.

Among other flagship actions are included:

– a new cold store system – which is being implemented – and which leads to an energy saving of 25%. This new central cooling system operates on CO2 and no longer on freon, which allows greenhouse gas emissions to be slashed,

– alternatives to single-use packaging (deployment of bulk and offer sustainable and eco-responsible packaging),

– a delivery service with an electric vehicle carried out by a service provider with the Carrefour logo,

– sorting of plastics and cardboard,

– the implementation of 100% LED lighting.

Annabelle Jaeger-Seydoux, Director of the Monaco Energy Transition (MTE), praised the leading role Carrefour Monaco has taken: “…Knowing how to count on the store to continue to change the purchasing habits of consumers who live and come to work in the Principality”.

Indeed, Carrefour Monaco has 300 daily employees who, through the National Pact, will be made aware of the Principality’s energy transition.

The National Pact

The impetus and creation of the National Pact originated with HSH Prince Albert II, who was the first signatory. The initiative offers each of us the opportunity to reflect on our impact on the planet and allows us to personally embark on the path of a carbon-free Monaco.