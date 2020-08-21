Ever More Fun at Princess Antoinette Park With The Latest Reopenings

The Princess Antoinette Park is an environmentally friendly place in the Principality and is a particularly popular place for children to play.

Multisports Ground

Reopened to the public since June 10, the Park has now reached a new stage with the return to service of the multisports ground (free) where the public can play football and basketball.

Mini-Golf

The mini-golf which is exceptional for this region has just reopened its doors too. There are strict sanitary measures, of course: players leave 15 minutes apart which allows for disinfection of clubs and balls after each use. Wearing a mask is compulsory and the maximum number of players per game is set at 6. The mini-golf course is open during the day continuously from 10 am to 7 pm from Tuesday to Sunday (closed on Monday). The price is 5 € (no payment by credit card).

As a reminder, parents are always asked to clean their children’s hands with hydroalcoholic gel before and after each contact with the play areas. In addition, all of the play structures at the Parc Princesse Antoinette are disinfected every day and the multisports ground is cleaned using a high pressure jet.

The birthday room for the time being remains closed.

Several generations of Monegasques have grown up in this veritable green lung of Monaco.

The Princesse Antoinette Park is the largest green space in the Principality, with 10,900 m2 of surface area, 180 olive trees, including one which is 1,000 years old.