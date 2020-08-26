Flavio Briatore Hospitalised With Covid-19

Flavio Briatore the entrepreneur and celebrity in the public eye internationally in his high profile roles in Formula 1 and subsequently in Billionaire night clubs, who has a home in Monte Carlo, has been hospitalized in Milan with Covid-19, according to the Italian weekly news magazine L’Espresso.

Multiple Italian media sources broke the news, following which staff at the Billionaire in Sardinia are reported as having published messages of affection wishing him a speedy recovery.

Reported specifically in the Italian media is that Flavio Briatore is hospitalized since Monday for Covid-19 at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, though not in non-intensive care but with symptoms of pneumonia. A CT scan was performed and he was swabbed and tested positive for coronavirus. His condition is stated currently in the media as “absolutely stable and good”, though it has also been reported as grave.

The reported press release by his staff at Billionaire restates the breaking news as follows: Briatore himself “is keen to thank us for the many manifestations of affection and interest in his health received in these hours”. This press release and note continues “Flavio Briatore on Sunday evening, with a slight fever and symptoms of exhaustion, went to the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan for a check-up. The entrepreneur has been hospitalized, has undergone a general check-up and remains under medical supervision”.

Cipriani, Monte Carlo Closes Temporarily

Following the outbreak of Covid-19 that developed at Briatore’s Billionaire Club in Sardinia, the Cipriani restaurant in Monte-Carlo, owned by Flavio Briatore, in a quite separate small outbreak was also closed as a precaution due to the risk of Coronavirus infections. The decision was made after one external and one internal staff member tested positive.

Cipriani in Monte Carlo posted the following: “Dear Cipriani patrons, The care, safety and wellbeing of our guests and team members at Cipriani is of paramount importance to us. With this in mind we implemented the strictest hygiene and safety protocol at the outset of the Covid 19 emergency, and also as prescribed by the local Monaco authorities. Unfortunately, one external and one internal member of staff have tested positive for coronavirus. Out of an abundance of caution and with the same care and safety of our guests and team in mind we have taken the decision to temporarily close Cipriani with immediate effect. We thank you for your understanding and hope to open our doors and welcome you back very soon. Stay safe!”

Bologna club player and coach Sinisa Mihajlovic Tests Positive

At Billionaire in Sardinia news sources have reported that sixty people, all from the club staff, have tested positive. Briatore himself also took part in a friendly soccer match last August 15 in Porto Cervo with VIPs, including former Bologna club player and coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, who is now ill with Covid-19 also.