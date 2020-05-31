Grand June Reopening of Life’s Pleasures: Here is the Calendar of When Your Favourite Spot Welcomes You Back

A much-awaited moment is happening on June 2nd. The pleasures of life in the Principality will be experiencing a renaissance.

Reopening of restaurants, bars and casinos:

There was the beginning of a smooth “come back to life” on May 4 with the reopening of the Promenade Shopping Monte-Carlo boutiques, and even just before that of the Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo treatment areas – if not yet the pool.

The Prince’s Government announced on May 20, it is now the turn of restaurants, bars and gaming establishments to reopen on June 2 – the many that are authorized that is. The long awaited moment of rediscovered pleasures is emerging.

Inauguration of the new Place du Casino

Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer will celebrate it on June 2 on the occasion of the reopening of the Café de Paris brasserie twinned with the inauguration of the new Place du Casino. On the same date, the Mada One will also reopen at One Monte-Carlo.

From June 5, the gaming halls at the Casino de Monte-Carlo and the Casino Café de Paris will come to life again.

Other establishments will follow progressively, according to the detailed calendar below.

Everything has been redesigned with safety in mind and SBM is proactive in getting the message out that the most exclusive destination in Europe is also the safest. Peace of mind reigns.

Calendar of SBM Reopenings

Tuesday June 2

The Café de Paris Monte-Carlo brasserie and its new terrace

Inauguration of the new Place du Casino

Mada One at One Monte-Carlo

Wednesday June 3

Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort: L’Orange Verte, Blue Gin, Cinq Mondes spa (excluding the sauna and hammam) and boutique. The reopening of the Blue Bay restaurant should be announced by the end of June. Regarding the swimming pool, lagoon, fitness and sea access, their reopening will depend on obtaining the authorization issued by the authorities. The hotel, which has been open continuously since March 15, offers a room service breakfast service.

Friday June 5

Casino de Monte-Carlo – reopening of game rooms, terraces and Le Salon Rose restaurant

The Casino Café de Paris – lounges and terrace

Friday June 12

The Grill and the American Bar at the Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo.

The hotel, which has been open since March 15, offers a room service breakfast service.

Monte-Carlo Beach Club, subject to obtaining the authorization

Tuesday June 16

The Buddha Bar Monte-Carlo

Wednesday June 24

Coya Monte-Carlo

Friday July 3 (date to be confirmed)

Monte-Carlo Beach hotel

Wednesday July 8 (date to be confirmed)

Hotel Hermitage Monte-Carlo (hotel & room service)

The Belle Époque Palace – The Hotel Metropole Reopens June 19th

One of the very fine hotels in the Principality, a stone’s throw away from Casino Square is reopening its doors as the Coronavirus epidemic recedes – The Palace Metropole. Luxurious Spa partnered with Givenchy and gourmet Michelin starred cuisine await you as does its pool with surrounding decor “a la Karl Lagerfeld”. Another jewel in the Principality’s crown is participating in the June renaissance of the pleasures of life, kitty corner to Casino Square.