MEB Business Leaders gather for Principality’s Economic Recovery

The Monaco Economic Board brought together 150 business leaders for their annual general meeting, held at the Yacht Club recently. After being postponed since March due to COVID-19, the meeting was an opportunity for business leaders to discuss the Principality’s economic recovery plan and take stock of the MEB’s accomplishments over the past year.

Embracing a virtual future

The pandemic has pushed many events and meetings into the virtual world. The MEB’s 2020 AGM made it clear that digital alternatives are something to be embraced. Despite the pandemic, more than 60 operations were carried out in Monaco and abroad last year by the MEB, including trade missions, hosting delegations, conferences, training courses and workshops.

The MEB organized a series of “MEBinaires” (webinars) to help companies in Monaco assess the current situation in their field. Talks by leading economists like Jean-Pierre Petit and Ludovic Subran were organized remotely to accommodate as many attendees as possible. The MEB also recently conducted several surveys to help Monaco’s Government understand how companies are faring during the ongoing crisis.

First digital mission to Russia

The MEB will be taking virtual events one step further with an E-Trade Mission being organized from 11-13 November in collaboration with the Chambers of Commerce of four major cities in Russia (Moscow, St Petersburg, Rostov and Novosibirsk). The event will give business leaders in Monaco an opportunity to video chat with companies across the world, with simultaneous translations.

Although planning trips abroad is difficult during these uncertain times, the MEB team is organizing numerous face-to-face meetings for 2021. Guillaume Rose confirmed that business trips will take place as soon as possible.