Michelin Star Chef delivers Gourmet Meals to Hospital Staff in Menton

Three-Michelin star chef Mauro Colagreco is helping medical staff at the hospital in Menton in his own way: by making them gourmet meals, delivered to them directly from the kitchens of the best restaurant in the world (according to World’s 50 Best 2019). Frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, medical staff at La Palmosa Hospital in Menton, were delivered 50 meals specially designed for them by the Mirazur chef and a team of volunteers.

“Supporting each other, creating strong ties that push us to offer the best are the core values of Mirazur. Thank you to our teams for volunteering. Thank you to all our suppliers, partners and friends for their support and involvement and especially a big thank you to the caregivers around the world who are offering their time and love to deal with this virus!” said Mauro Colagreco on social media.

The star chef and his team served medical workers a luxury cold meal made of a mixed salad, stuffed focaccia and a lemon tart, a specialty from Menton. The menu was prepared exclusively with local products, something the chef has been proud of accomplishing for years.

The current health crisis has made the importance of gaining independence from external suppliers and supporting local products more apparent than ever. A sentiment shared by the restaurant, which is currently closed.

Staff at the hospital greatly appreciated the delicious gesture of appreciation. Each meal was accompanied by a letter from the chef saying, “We’re thinking of you, we admire your dedication and your vital role in responding to this pandemic. For us, cooking is a way of transmitting our love and happiness thanks to the abundance of nature. This meal is our way of thanking you with what we love above all: offering you a delicious moment! With our love and our solidarity.”

The chef and his team of volunteers and sponsors will continue making regular meals for medical staff as well as homeless people in Menton during the pandemic,