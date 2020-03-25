Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Temporarily Reorganizes Hotel Services Until April 30 due to Covid-19

Jean-Luc Biamonti, Deputy President of the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Group announces: “In this unprecedented situation in 150 years of history, our top priority is the safety of our customers and our employees. These (following) new measures are being taken ….to ensure continuity of service for our customers and the Principality of Monaco”.

Closure of New Reservations until April 30, 2020

All SBM’s hotel establishments are closed for new reservations until April 30, 2020 inclusive.

The Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo and the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort

The Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo and the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort remain open to ensure continuity of service for hosted customers, long-stay customers and residential customers, apartments and villas.

A minimum room service is provided at the Hotel de Paris 24 hours a day. All regulatory safety and health measures are strictly applied to ensure the protection of customers and employees.

Hermitage Monte-Carlo Hotel

In agreement with the Prince’s Government, Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer will close the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo, from Monday March 23 until April 30, 2020 (subject to modification of this date depending on the evolution of the situation). In order to maintain continuity of service for hosted customers, rooms are provided at the Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo, at no additional cost.

The Meridien Beach Plaza

The Méridien Beach Plaza has recently closed. Rooms for its customers were provided at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort.

The Monte Carlo Beach

The Monte-Carlo Beach, currently in seasonal closure, remains closed until further notice.

All Group casinos, restaurants and bars, in and out of hotels, as well as wellness centers and Sporting Monte-Carlo also remain closed until further notice.