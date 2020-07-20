Michelin-starred Daring “Modern Cuisine” from the famed Parisian Jewel

The Hermitage Monte-Carlo Hotel promised surprises when it reopened on July 1. And lo and behold the revelations start on July 21 with an exceptional evening. Yannick Alléno (Three Michelin star chef) sets up his Parisian restaurant Pavyllon for an evening in the famous belle epoch Monegasque palace, the Hermitage. A unique moment to discover Modern Cuisine in this gastronomic getaway; itself a 1 Michelin star jewel, while enjoying one of the most beautiful views of the Mediterranean, from the terrace of the Le Vistamar restaurant.

A July 21 Revelation

Celebrated chef of “Modern Cuisine”, Yannick Alléno will reveal on this special summer’s evening his vision of French cuisine, his visionary approach to culinary art, combining know-how, excellence and daring, signature of his Pavyllon restaurant. An ephemeral moment to savour in one of the pinnacles of French cuisine, the restaurant Le Vistamar, which will offer this event from its plunging terrace on the Mediterranean, embracing Port Hercule, the Rock and the palace of Monaco.

A Seven-Step Menu from the Heavens

A seven-step menu to dive into the heart of Modern Cuisine with Mediterranean accents. Examples include the Crisp Peas, and zucchini flower tart, Bavarian white onion, herbs and condiments Suckling lamb, over a wood fire with “Bagnetto rosso” sauce, or the Red mullet fillet, chermoula, Salt and cumin, fresh, local and seasonal products, chosen by Chef Alléno for this dinner under the stars. More than a dinner, a new strong symbol of the tradition of the great Art of Living.

Monte-Carlo Cares

And for events with with serenity and complete peace of mind, the Hermitage Monte-Carlo Hotel has set up for the safety of its customers and its employees the Monte-Carlo Cares program, an avant-garde health concept certified by Bureau Veritas, so that the most exclusive of destinations in Europe is also the safest.

Yannick Alléno took over the destiny of this emblematic place in 2014. The Pavillon Ledoyen, located in the gardens of the Champs-Elysées, has become the most prestigious Parisian chef’s house thanks to its 3 Michelin starred restaurants. Pavyllon constitutes a renaissance for the man who arrived in this temple of gastronomy. In the heart of the most exclusive destination in Europe, a stone’s throw from One Monte-Carlo, the new fashion district, the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo takes you into a world of carefree and rediscovered pleasures, including free access to the Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo, the Casino de Monte-Carlo and the Monte-Carlo Beach Club, with associated shuttle service.

Reservations

To book this exceptional dinner on July 21, 2020: call Le Vistamar +37798069898 or contact: vistamar@sbm.mc