Monaco City Hall Events: Important Schedule Changes

Due to the evolution of the health situation and recent decisions taken by the Prince’s Government, the schedule of certain events and activities organized by the Monaco City Hall (Mairie) have had to be changed. In addition, certain events and activities cannot in these difficult times be conducted. See the latest updates below:

Children’s Shows

– Nora Hamzawi’s show will take place in the Rainier III Auditorium (by invitation from 15 years old)

Wednesday November 18: advanced to 7 p.m.

Thursday November 19 at 3 p.m.

No change for the children’s show “Retour vers Néoland” on Wednesday November 11 at 3 p.m. at Espace Léo Ferré (by invitation, children aged 6 to 10 must be accompanied by an adult).

Invitations for these shows have been being distributed since November 4 at Espace Léo Ferré.

Information: +377 93 10 12 10

Monaco media library

– Thursday, November 12 – Conference by Corinne Schneider “Globe-trotting composers (XIXth-XXth centuries)”: POSTPONED / Replaced at 3pm by the screening of a musical film, “Sur quel pied danser” (2016) by Paul Calori

– Monday November 16 – Words aperitif: changed to Writing Break and advanced to 3 p.m.

– Tuesday, November 24 – Screening of the film “L’Emprise” by Claude-Michel Rome followed by a debate as part of the International Day of Violence against Women: advanced to 5.30 pm

Caroline Library

In addition, the Caroline Library now welcomes families on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. until the end of year school holidays.

Take advantage of this opportunity to borrow albums, novels, comics, manga, films, magazines and CD books to brighten up the weekend!

Information: +377 93 15 29 40