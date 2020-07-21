Monaco-Ville launches “Jeudis du Rocher” to help Local Businesses

Merchants in Monaco-Ville have come together to launch “Jeudis du Rocher” in order to attract more clientele and give back to the community. Businesses in Monaco-Ville are still suffering from a drop in customers due to the ongoing pandemic. But tourist crowds are slowly returning and new ideas like Jeudis du Rocher are bringing a sense of hope back to business owners.

At 6 pm on Thursday evenings, from the Place du Palais Princier, live music will be performed to liven up the neighbourhood and put a smile on people’s faces. Last Thursday, three musicians from the Prince’s Carabiniers Orchestra performed a two hour concert. Locals and tourists stopped to listen to the jazz, bossa-nova and samba melodies. Terraces of neighbouring restaurants filled up quickly.

“Thursday, at the initiative of Monaco-Ville, the Rock celebrates merchants who offer visitors, locals and tourists, ca chance to rediscover the streets of the Old Town, its shops and restaurants, in a festive atmosphere. Boutiques open until 9 pm, happy hour between 6 pm and 8 pm and musical performances,” Les Commerçants de Monaco Ville posted on social media.

Organized in part by the Union of traders and artisans of Monaco, the first edition of Jeudis du Rocher also included a blessing of shops and restaurants by the clergy of Monaco’s Cathedral.

Although some tourists are still refraining from travelling, the initiative has given many locals a nice excuse to visit their own city. Merchants are hoping that, because the season has been so short, Jeudis du Rocher will continue for the rest of the summer and even into September. Continuing the festivities into the fall will help soften the blow of a potentially difficult winter ahead for many businesses.

Jeudis du Rocher is currently looking for performers to add to their weekly celebrations, which should be continuing every Thursday from 6 pm in Monaco-Ville.