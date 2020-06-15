Monaco’s Educational Marine Area Inaugurated by Prince and other princely news

On World Oceans Day, HSH Prince Albert II and students from the Ecole des Révoires unveiled a plaque for Monaco’s Educational Marine Area. The plaque says: “Aire Marine Educative Monaco – The Sea Begins Here”.

Under the initiative of the Monegasque Association for the Protection of Nature, founded in 1975 by Prince Rainier III, the Monegasque schoolchildren and their teacher managed the protected area, located between the foothills of the Rock and the end of the Rainier III dike. Their attention was focused on cleaning pollution left on the land, which mostly ends up at sea.

The initiative was launched at the beginning of last year and has received support from the Prince Albert II Foundation. By installing plaques along the coast, the children hope to raise awareness and make the public think twice about disposing their waste in the area.

Princess Charlene’s ‘Strong Together’ message for South Africa

On 9 June, Princess Charlene addressed her foundation’s supporters in a video posted on social media. Via her foundation, she has been drawing attention to the battle against COVID-19 and providing funding to 45 charities which are aiding vulnerable people during the ongoing pandemic.

“Hello South Africa and my fellow South Africans,” the Princess said in the video, “I wanted to take a moment to thank my foundation South Africa, our celebrity ambassadors and you, the generous donors and global supporters of our global Strong Together initiative. I am truly moved by the support and commitment of everyone coming together to help each other. I would like to urge you to continue donating, to be someone else’s light and to do what you can to change lives in your community.”

Princess Charlene Video A special #strongtogether message for South Africa from HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco. #pcmfsouthafrica #princesscharlenefoundation Posted by The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa on Teisipäev, 9. juuni 2020

Beatrice Borromeo stars in Buccellati Jewellery Campaign

Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi, the ambassador for Buccellati, is the face of a new ad campaign for the Italian jewellery brand. The photoshoot for the campaign took place all over Rome in emblematic locations like the Piazza di Spagna and Villa Lante al Gianicolo.

Based in Milan, the brand was founded in 1919 by Mario Buccellati. The high-end jewellery house is celebrating its 101st anniversary this year.

Princess Charlene Foundation races in 24 Hours of Le Mans

Princess Charlene of Monaco put together a crew for the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans, which took place on 13-14 June. The action-packed race saw fifty teams and 200 racers battle it out on a virtual track.

The Strong Together #54 Ferrari 488 GTE, the official car for the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, came eighth in class and 36th in the overall standings. Its crew included former Formula One drivers Giancarlo Fisichella and Felipe Massa, alongside Francesco Castellacci and simracer Tony Mella.

Monaco’s own Formula One driver, Charles Leclerc, also took part in the virtual race. He drove a Ferrari-AF Corse #52 with Antonio Giovinazzi, Enzo Bonito and David Tonizza. Leclerc and his crew managed to finish 18th in the GTE class. The Rebellion Williams Esport #1, driven by Louis Deletraz, Raffaele Marciello, Nikodem Wisniewski and Kuba Brzezinski, won the virtual race.

Last year, Princess Charlene signalled the start to the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Funeral for Baroness Elizabeth-Ann de Massy will take place in Monaco’s Cathedral

On Wednesday 17 June at 10:30 am in Monaco’s Cathedral, family and close friends will bid a final farewell to Baroness Elizabeth-Ann de Massy. Only those invited will be allowed to attend the mass, which will be in compliance with current health standards.

Baroness Elizabeth-Ann de Massy died on 10 June at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre. The Baroness’ first cousin, Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and their children will be attending the funeral, as well as Jean-Léonard Taubert de Massy and his son, Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy, ​​Baron Christian de Massy, the Princess of Hanover and Princess Stephanie. Health guidelines will have to be strictly respected during the funeral, including the wearing of a mask.

The funeral will be followed by a burial in the Chapelle de la Paix, in the strictest of privacy. Those wishing to pay tribute to Baroness Elizabeth-Ann de Massy can visit the Chapelle Ardente until Tuesday. Visitors can access the special chapel through the main gate of the Prince’s Palace.