Monaco’s Leading Hotel 2020 named

Following tourism professionals and guests’ votes acclaiming an exceptional service provided by all the teams at the Fairmont Monte Carlo throughout the year, an ability to bounce back at any time and an unrivalled passion for the business, the hotel was recognized yesterday on occasion of the World Travel Awards 2020 as Monaco’s Leading Hotel 2020.

These awards were created in 1993 to recognize and celebrate excellence in all sectors of the tourism industry. The results follow a yearlong search for the world’s best travel, tourism and hospitality brands.

After a good end of 2019 and a promising start of 2020, the abrupt stop of activity last March did not prevent the Fairmont Monte Carlo teams from reinventing and organizing themselves so that everything would be ready for the reopening on June 2nd. During the summer season and in full compliance with government anti-covid19 regulations, guests were able to enjoy the property’s 4 restaurants, heated rooftop swimming pool, Fitness & Spa, banquet and conference rooms and boutiques.

The hotel and its teams are very proud of this recognition: in these complicated times, this award celebrates excellence, the fruit of the work accomplished by all the colleagues who, without fail and in all circumstances, keep their promise of exemplary service every day.

Source: Fairmont Monte Carlo