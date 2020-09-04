New Minister of State is Sworn in during Uncertain Times

HE Pierre Dartout is the Principality’s new Minister of State after Serge Telle’s duties ended on 31 August. Pierre Dartout was selected for the position by Prince Albert last May and is Monaco’s 25th Minister of State since 1911.

Pierre Dartout left his post as Prefect of the Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur region in Marseilles at the beginning of August, where he had worked for over two years. Since then, he settled into his new position in Monaco with briefings from Serge Telle and Secretary General Robert Colle.

The new Minister of State was sworn in by Sovereign Order before HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco during a ceremony at the Prince’s Palace on 1 September. The Secretary of State and all Members of the Princely Government and the Princely Cabinet were present to welcome HE Pierre Dartout as he takes on his new role during these uncertain and difficult times.

After the ceremony, the Sovereign Prince received his Minister of State at length to give him some important information and guidance.

“Like all countries, the Principality of Monaco is going through an unprecedented period and it is in this delicate context that you take up your duties as Minister of State. The COVID-19 pandemic, which surprised the whole world, reminded us of the fragility of our balances in many areas: health obviously, but also economic and social,” the Prince said to HE Pierre Dartout after he was sworn into office.

The Prince outlined three main objectives for the Minister of State to pursue: sustainable development, security in the Principality and the implementation of a recovery policy following the international pandemic.

Energy Transition

The goal of the Principality’s energy transition is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% in 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality in 2050.

“In international forums, my Government will persist in working to ensure that attacks on the environment and on biodiversity are combated to protect our planet from the damage it suffers. In summary, I hope that in this area, the Principality will send exemplary and strong signals,” the Prince said to HE Pierre Dartout.

Securing the Principality

One of the keys to Monaco’s reputation is its security, sustained by local Police. Aside from protecting residents, youth and property, the current health crisis places health security at the forefront of the Principality’s agenda.

“The COVID-19 pandemic does not require you to stop living but requires accepting to live differently, by complying with the precautionary measures that the Government prescribes,”

Prince Albert II said to HE Pierre Dartout.

Recovering from the Pandemic and Monaco’s future

The COVID-19 crisis has impacted and will have a lasting impact on Monaco’s economy. This is why the Prince advised for an implementation of a recovery policy, taking into account the international situation.

“Tourism activity, whether individual or business, has faltered. The Société des Bains de Mer and, more broadly, the hotel and restaurant sectors as well as small businesses are suffering the severe economic consequences of this ordeal….Our social protection system is also playing its role as a shock absorber in the crisis,” Prince Albert II said to HE Pierre Dartout.

According to Prince Albert II, the future of Monaco will include keeping up to date with innovation and digital progress (for example, the Principality’s digital transition, launched over a year ago). Negotiations with the European Union, keeping the best interests of the Principality in mind, is also on the agenda for the near future.