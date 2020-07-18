On the Trail of the Monte Carlo Ballet: See Where They are Performing Next

The Ballet of Monte Carlo are currently much in demand. And this is despite the coronavirus shock to the culture sector around the world. They have a “dance-card” that is filling while colleagues in normally busy theatres in the United States and elsewhere are unable put on performances. The cancellation of July’s spectacular “F(ê)aites de la Dance” in Casino Square was a casualty of a “health-safety-first” policy. The Principality has been erring on the side of caution – avoiding creating crowds.

But don’t worry, Monaco’s season starts off with a bang from 15th to 17th October when the ballet is staging two of Maillot’s celebrated ballets – Altro Canto and Vers un Pays Sage.

Taming of the Shrew

Until then, in Granada, Spain, on July 18th and July 19th , the “Festival Internacional de Musica y Danza de Granada” – who know what a draw “les ballets” are – is going ahead with their Jean-Christophe Maillot’s interpretation of Taming of the Shrew. Jean-Christophe first created it in 2014 for the Bolshoi Theatre Ballet. His version of Taming of the Shrew (“La Mégère apprivoisée”) received no less than 3 Masques d’Or (best choreographic performance, best female role and best male role).

Traditionally giving pride of place to humour and irony, the theme tackled by this ballet version is – they tell us in advance – very serious: the search for one’s other half. In a world where conventions leave little room for authenticity, finding this famous half is no small task and Shakespeare’s play remains relevant, Maillot reminds us. Putting male domination within the couple at a distance, Jean-Christophe Maillot focused on what is vital in the romantic relationship. “The tame shrew spreads the idea that everyone can find their other half, no matter what their character. Who can say in love who are the best matched lovers?”

Six hours of rehearsals a day promise polished performances in Granada – and to follow Biarritz. Germany does not want to miss out either.

Dov’è la Luna and Opus 60

Fortunately, the Principality will get to see its very own “les ballets” again at the Grimaldi Forum for the Festive Winter holiday period between 11th December and 3rd January.

From the 11th to 13th December the company will perform Dov’è la Luna and Maillot’s most current work, Opus 60.

There will be choreographed fireworks displays to look forward to, as well.

Cinderella, Romeo and Juliet and LAC

The delights continue. New Year audiences will be thrilled by the Monte Carlo Ballet’s iconic favourites, Cinderella, Romeo and Juliet and LAC, a reinterpretation of Swan Lake.

World audiences are just as eager to see “les ballets” as their Monaco fans. Tickets are already selling in advance for their potential performances in Japan and in China’s great centres, Shanghai and Beijing.

All this shines a bright spotlight on the Principality; the brand Monte Carlo has an ever more numerous international clientele thanks to cultural icons like “les ballets”.

For tickets the atrium of the Casino du Monte Carlo will open from 1st September.

The ballet’s website is: www.balletsdemontecarlo.com