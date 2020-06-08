Princely Family Inaugurate New Place du Casino and Other Princely News

Princely Family Inaugurate New Place du Casino

On Tuesday 2 June 2020 the freshly renovated Place du Casino was inaugurated by Monaco’s Princely family while the emblematic Brasserie du Café de Paris Monte-Carlo was reopened after being closed during the health crisis.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, Princess Stephanie and her children, Camille Gottlieb and Pauline Ducruet, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Ducruet, Mr. and Mrs. Andrea Casiraghi, Pierre Casiraghi and Gareth Wittstock were all in attendance to reflect the enthusiasm that marks the return of social life in the Principality.

The event included a tribute to all the caregivers on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis, in particular workers and volunteers from the Princess Grace Hospital Centre and the Monegasque Red Cross. Masks were given to each guest by the Princess Charlene Foundation and the flag with the now famous #Strongtogether slogan, launched by the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer group at the start of the crisis, was hoisted as a sign of solidarity with all of Monaco’s everyday heroes.

The new Place du Casino is structured around three goals: priority for pedestrians, the preservation of the famous Formula 1 Grand Prix layout and the option for VIP customers to park their vehicles right on the square, drawing admiration from passers-by.

The Place du Casino’s spectacular metamorphosis revives the square’s aesthetic from the 1930s, along with the restored original facade of the Casino de Monte-Carlo. The ambition behind the renovations is to make the Société des Bains de Mer the most exclusive destination in Europe.

Princess Charlene celebrates Mother’s Day

On Mother’s Day in Monaco, Princess Charlene visited the maternity ward of the Princess Grace Hospital to congratulate the new mothers and meet their newborn babies. This traditional yearly visit was organized with the assistance of the Monegasque Red Cross and its volunteers.

Later in the day, the Princely Couple and Their children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, shared some family time at the Castelroc restaurant, which reopened a few days ago.

Princess Stephanie visits COVID-19 Screening Centre

Princess Stephanie recently visited the COVID-19 screening centre located at Espace Léo Ferré. During her visit, she met with the centre’s volunteers, which included her team of volunteers from Fight Aids Monaco.

Volunteers from Fight Aids Monaco have been working tirelessly at the screening site alongside the Monaco Red Cross for over two weeks. The COVID-19 testing campaign was launched for the Principality’s entire resident population as well as employees who work in Monaco. The two test centres are located at the Espace Léo Ferré in Fontvieille and at the Grimaldi Forum’s Espace Ravel.

Tatiana Santo Domingo donates Hand Sanitizer to Refugees

Tatiana Santo Domingo Casiraghi recently donated 3,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to refugees and asylum seekers in Northern Greece. Tatiana has also been donating face masks to nurses, doctors and all frontline healthcare workers as a way of showing her gratitude for their fight against COVID-19.

The sanitizer and masks were sent through the brand Muzungu Sisters, which was co-founded by Tatiana Santo Domingo. Muzungu Sisters has been producing face masks using sustainable rPET fabrics (a textile made using recycled plastic bottles) as well as artisanal hand embroidered Hungarian face masks. The Hungarian face masks are hand embroidered by a talented artisan using traditional Matyo motifs.