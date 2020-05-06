Expo 2020 Dubai Postponed to 2022

The Universal Exhibition “Expo 2020 Dubai”, in which the Principality takes a major part, is being postponed from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 even though it’s still called Expo 2020 Dubai which has a nice ring to it. Albert Croesi, managing director of Monaco Inter Expo (MIE) is Monaco’s man at the helm.

The vast majority of member countries of the International Exhibition Bureau (BIE) have declared themselves in favour of postponing the Universal Expo.

Monaco is at the ready and in sync with the new objective of completing the construction of the Monaco Pavilion before the end of next summer. How that disappointing postponement plays out for the Monaco Inter Expo teams has yet to be seen. Here’s hoping that despite the cruel downdraft of Covid-19 the momentum forward will continue.

Indeed, the managing director of MIE wonders in a press release from the Government: “will the companies involved always have the possibility of following next year? “I imagine that the coming months will be complicated for everyone. SBM, which has always followed us, is suffering terribly, so I have a general question about the companies involved. Will they be able to follow us financially. I will contact all the stakeholders and partners to discuss the situation”.

History of Prior Expos Cancelled or postponed

This not the first cancellation in the history of the Universal Exhibitions! In 1942, the Italian capital was forced to cancel its event, in the middle of World War II. In 1955, Brussels postponed its official opening by three years due to the Korean War and international tensions. More recently, in 2002, the Prime Minister of France, Jean-Pierre Raffarin, had decided to cancel the International Exhibition project in 2004, in Seine-Saint-Denis, because of the financial risks of the operation.

May Concerts at Opera Garnier Cancelled

Four more disappointing but nevertheless expected cancellations of May concerts – even though the formal Quarantine ended on May 4th. It’s too early for major gatherings unfortunately.

We will have to wait to see David Hallyday perform “Imagine a World” conveying the secrets of a son to his fatherJohnny Hallyday. The May 28th concert is cancelled. Neither did Catherine Ringer on May 4, sing the captivating and timeless airs of Rita Mitsouko.

And another missed spectacle is that of French group Magma, in the fiftieth year of their career performing ZËSS with the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra and their repertoire over two evenings, May 15th and 16th.

The Games of the Small European States have been Postponed

The Monegasque Olympic Committee had had official confirmation of the postponement of the 19th edition of the Games of the Small States of Europe, initially scheduled from May 31 to June 5, 2021.

The Games have been awarded to Malta in 2023 and to Monaco in 2027. 2025 remains a free date, so Andorra may propose to its next general assembly the postponement of the Games from 2021 to 2025.

The Games of the Small States of Europe, which have been held every two years since 1985, constitute a major event for Monegasque sport. In 2019, 120 athletes were present in Montenegro in nine disciplines.