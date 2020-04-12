Coronavirus Events Cancellations: Expo 2020 Dubai, Top Marques, Grimaldi Meeting

Sportel Monaco is still on the Agenda for October

The Sportel Monaco convention, a huge event for the broadcasting world, is set to go ahead despite COVID-19. The international gathering for sports broadcasters remains on the agenda for 26-28 October 2020 at the Grimaldi Forum.

Organizers are optimistic about the event. If the self-isolation guidelines continue to be respected, the event should still go ahead. The big uncertainty is whether or not American participants will be in attendance. Organized by Monaco Mediax, the major event brings Sports Media and Tech industry leaders together.

Grimaldi Historic Sites Meeting postponed until 2021

The third meeting of Monaco’s Grimaldi historic sites will not take place as planned on 19-20 June due to COVID-19. The event has been postponed until June 2021.

The folk gathering, which has been held since 2018 on the Place du Palais, was all set to honour French municipalities in Manche, an area with a rich history for the Grimaldi lineage. During next year’s festivities, each area will present its heritage, knowledge and crafts.

Although Monaco’s self-isolation period will hopefully be over by the end of June, investing state funds in logistics, hotel reservations and transportation with the uncertainties that lie ahead was unfeasible for the event’s organizers. Prince Albert II made the final decision to postpone the event until next year, taking into account the health and safety of everyone involved.

Expo 2020 Dubai postponed until further notice

Expo 2020 Dubai has made the decision to postpone the wold event for possibly one year because of the current global health crisis. The event is tentatively postponed until October 2021.

When the time is right, Expo 2020 plans on delivering a World Expo that is true to its founding purpose: to provide a global platform to address shared challenges and seek solutions in the spirit of international cooperation and global solidarity. The event will see 192 nations, including Monaco, come together to work towards a brighter future, a sentiment that will probably be needed more than ever.

Monaco plans on showcasing a 1,500 square metre Pavilion on a unique site in the form of three petals. It will also house a Cafe de Paris with 60 seats serving barbagiuans among other Monegasque dishes.

Top Marques Event is Cancelled

Top Marques, an annual event which showcases luxury vehicles, watches and jewellery has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The health of our teams, our exhibitors, sponsors, partners and visitors is our priority, and the conditions will not be met for the show to take place this June,” a spokesperson for the event said in a recent press release.

An even bigger 17th edition of Top Marques will instead be taking place from 9 to 13 June 2021 at the Grimaldi Forum. The Grimaldi forum’s new Ravel space will be entirely dedicated to Supercars and the entire Diaghilev Space will be hosting classic cars.