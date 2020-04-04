Further to the latest advice from the Monegasque authorities it is today announced that, due to the COVID-19 outbreak which continues to grip the world, the 60th edition of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival will not take place in June 2020 as planned.

Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, comments, “We have been confronted with an unprecedented situation which is unfortunately currently depriving us all of our freedom for an indefinite period of time. It is with great regret that I am obliged to cancel the 2020 edition of our Television Festival in June. We must all take up our responsibilities to protect what is most precious: our health, that of our loved ones and of our festival-goers. The safety of the talent and public attending the event is paramount. I would like to thank all the sponsors, studios, networks, streaming platforms, festival-goers and journalists who had renewed their commitment to this year’s Festival. I’ll be delighted to welcome them in Monaco next June.”

He adds, “I also would like to applaud my team who have worked tirelessly to get the event to its current stage of organisation. I look forward to next year, when we can celebrate with peace of mind together this 60th Anniversary, which, as in previous years, will again reach new heights.”

The 60th edition of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival is now rescheduled for 18 to 22 June 2021 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.