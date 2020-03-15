The Monte-Carlo Television Festival: World premiere of thriller Shadowplay

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival, celebrating its 60th Anniversary later this year, will open with a World Premiere screening of the hotly-anticipated thriller series SHADOWPLAY, it was announced today by Laurent Puons, CEO of the Festival.

The series is produced by TANDEM Productions, a Studiocanal company, and BRON Studios in coproduction with ZDF. Created, written and co-directed by multiple award-winner Måns Mårlind (The Bridge, Midnight Sun), the first chapter of the series stars Taylor Kitsch, Golden Globe-winner Michael C. Hall, Nina Hoss, Tuppence Middleton, Sebastian Koch, Logan Marshall-Green and Mala Emde.

Lead actors and creative executives will attend the World Premiere of the first two episodes of SHADOWPLAY, following a star-studded Red-Carpet Opening Ceremony held in the presence of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, the Festival’s Honorary President, on Friday 19th June 2020).

Laurent Puons said, “We are delighted to have such an eagerly-awaited drama take centre stage at the opening of our 60th Anniversary Festival. The Monte-Carlo Television Festival was originally conceived to celebrate the very best of global television and SHADOWPLAY, written by the amazing talent of Måns Mårlind, certainly fits the bill. We are thrilled to welcome Måns, alongside Taylor Kitsch and Michael C. Hall as well as other stellar cast and creative team members, to join us in Monaco to honour this exciting new production.”

Måns Mårlind added, “I’m honoured and thrilled to have SHADOWPLAY chosen to open the 60th Monte-Carlo Television Festival. To be able to premiere this passion project of mine together with members of our incredible cast and the producing partners TANDEM and BRON in this beautiful and prestigious setting is like a dream come true.”

A gritty, character-driven thriller set in Berlin, SHADOWPLAY centers on the story of Max McLaughlin an American cop who arrives in the city in the summer of 1946 to help create a police force in the chaotic aftermath of the war. Max’s goal is to take down “Engelmacher” Gladow, the Capone of post-war Berlin. At the same time, Max undertakes a secret crusade to find his missing brother Moritz, who is killing ex-Nazis in hiding. However, Max is completely unaware that he is being used as a pawn in what is the very beginning of the Cold War. Conceived as a 16-episode series, the story of SHADOWPLAY will be told in two chapters.

Previous opening screenings and premieres at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival include among others, Les Pirogues des Hautes Terres (2012), Crossing Lines (2013), CSI: Cyber (2014), Empire (2015), Chicago Med (2016), Absentia (2017), Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (2018) and LA’s Finest (2019).

Source: The Monte-Carlo Television Festival