Prince Albert and Princess Charlene signal start of Tour de France 2020

On Saturday 29 August 2020, HSH Prince Albert II and HSH Princess Charlene signalled the start of the 107th Tour de France. This year’s Tour de France, which kicked off in Nice, was originally scheduled to start on 27 June 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene cut a yellow ribbon to signal the beginning of the race alongside Mayor Christian Estrosi and his wife, Jean-Michel Blanquer, France’s Minister of Education and Roxana Maracineanu, Minister Delegate for National Education, Youth and Sports.

Later that morning, the Princely couple also attended the women’s event “La Course by le Tour” as well as its awards ceremony.

This year, the city of Nice is hosting the Grand Départ of the Tour de France for the second time. The city has also been a backdrop for the Tour 37 times.

The first stage of the race was won in a sprint by Norwegian cyclist Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates). The cyclist can now don the famous yellow jersey, which is worn by the top rider. Wearing yellow in the Tour for just a day or two can be the highlight of a cyclist’s career. At the end, the jersey will go to the winner.

Serge Telle leaves his position as Minister of State

On Friday 28 August 2020, HSH Prince Albert received HE Serge Telle at the Prince’s Palace. Serge Telle’s duties as the Principality’s Minister of State will be ending on 31 August 2020.

For the occasion, the Sovereign Prince thanked him for his loyalty and his strong sense of duty for the State throughout his term before honouring him as a Commander in the Order of Grimaldi.

The prestigious ceremony took place in the presence of the Secretary of State and members of the Princely Cabinet.