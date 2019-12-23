Princely Christmas for Monegasque Children

On Wednesday 18 December, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, Camille Gottlieb and Louis Ducruet welcomed little Monegasques for a traditional Christmas celebration at the Prince’s Palace. Over 600 children, aged 5 to 12, attended a hip-hop dance performance in the Throne Room before receiving their Christmas gifts and treats from the hands of the Sovereign Prince, Princess Charlene and the children of Princess Stéphanie.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene give out Red Cross Christmas Gifts

On Tuesday 17 December and Wednesday 18 December, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene delivered traditional Monegasque Red Cross Christmas packages all over Monaco. Recipients included patients in the orthopaedic and trauma centres of the Princess Grace Hospital, residents of Rainier III Centre, as well as children at the Rosine Sanmori nursery in Fontvieille, among other beneficiaries of the Monaco Red Cross.

Prince Albert awards Outward Bound Participants

On Tuesday at the Yacht Club, young Riviera residents from 11 to 18 years old who participated in an outdoor activity program in the UK, received a diploma from Prince Albert II. The adventure they went on was organized by the Outward Bound Monaco association.

The association organized outdoor activities such as climbing, kayaking, trekking and hiking, all without phones. Since 2003, the activities have been in British centres nestled in national parks in England, Wales and Scotland. According to the participants, the experience has changed their lives for the better and they have made friends for life.