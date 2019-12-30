Princely Family’s Adorable Christmas Card 2019 and other princely news

Princely Family’s Adorable Christmas Card 2019

On 23 December, the Princely family released their official 2019 Christmas Card on social media as a video slide show with the message “Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene as well as their children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season.”

The 2019 Christmas Card features an adorable photo of Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, while the inside picture shows the whole family, including their little pet Chihuahua.

Princess Charlene on the Cover of Huisgenoot Magazine

Princess Charlene recently gave an interview to Huisgenoot, a South African Magazine, for its December issue. Editor Nici de Wet (from South African family magazine YOU) and photographer Misha Jordaan were invited to the Princely Palace in Monaco for the interview. Princess Charlene posed with Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella for the cover photo.

Huisgenoot is a weekly Afrikaans-language general interest family magazine. It has the highest circulation figures of any South African magazine and is followed by sister magazine YOU, its English-language version. The December issue of Huisgenoot Magazine was published on 26 December.